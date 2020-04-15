COVID-19: Apple data reveals 80% reduction in people movement in India

Cupertino-based technology major, Apple released the Mobility Trends Report showing the effects of COVID-19 lockdown on walking and vehicular movements around the world.

In India, there has been a drastic reduction of up to 75% in terms of people walking, while driving is decreased by 83% in the country as of April 13.

Even in the other parts of the world too, there has been a steep decline in movements. Interested people can access live reports online (here).



Apple Mobility Trends report related to India



How Apple Mobility Trends Report is generated?

The company is using the aggregated data collected from Apple Maps, the new website indicates mobility trends for major cities and 63 countries or regions. The information is generated by counting the number of requests made to Apple Maps for directions. The data sets are then compared to reflect a change in the volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit around the world. Data availability in a particular city, country, or region is subject to a number of factors, including minimum thresholds for direction requests made per day, Apple said.

Must read | Apple brings COVID-19 screening app and tools

Is user privacy compromised?

Apple has long been a champion of user privacy in the mobile industry and here too, it continues to have the same stringent policy. The company says it never makes use of individual Apple ID, and also does not keep a history of where a user has been.

Must read | COVID-19: Apple Siri now offers latest news, symptoms info and more about virus in India

Instead, as said above, it uses a consolidated usage pattern of the people using the Apple Maps for directions. This, in turn, offers insightful information to local government and health agencies in understanding the movements of the people in a particular region. If a particular area is a COVID-19 hotspot, they can chalk out a stringent plan to block the high traffic roads and enforce the lockdown more effectively.

Must read | Apple revamps user privacy page

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.