COVID-19: Top 10 security tips for work from home

With most of the world under lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, many are restricted to stay at home and continue their work online.

However, it is imperative the employee takes proper measures so the system is secured for making video conference calls and also during the exchange of text-based emails that contain sensitive information such as trade secrets and financial credentials. Or else hackers can strike them and steal them before they can realise what hit them.

To help you develop good security practices, Vaidyanathan R Iyer, security software leader, IBM India (& South Asia), has shared a list of valuable tips with Deccan Herald.

*Only use the tools provided by your organization to work remotely or you might be putting your employer at risk. If you don’t know what to use, consult your IT department for resources.

*Implement multi-factor authentication (MFA) where possible. This adds an extra security checkpoint such as confirming a login via password, or the use of biometrics like your fingerprint, in addition to a second checkpoint spanning a mobile or email confirmation.

Must read | Hackers use fake coronavirus heat map to inject PC malware

*Ensure all of your devices are patched and backed up to eliminate vulnerabilities that can be taken advantage of by attackers.

*Be cautious of suspicious emails. Look at the 'from' email address, is it spelled correctly? Do you know the person that sent it to you? If not, don’t open the attachments or links, no matter how enticing it may be. Keep an eye out for spam using COVID-19 to spread fear and encourage you to click links or open malicious files.

*Update your home router with the latest firmware. If it’s been a while since you’ve found available updates and/or you’ve owned your router for a few years, it might be time for a new one.

*Use only trusted Wi-Fi connections, especially if you’re working at public locations like a coffee shop, and always stay connected to your company’s VPN when outside of your business network.

*Use free tools like Quad9 to protect against DNS-based attacks and block known malicious websites through the use of nearly 20 threat intelligence feeds.

Must read | Ransomware alert: Hackers using fake coronavirus tracker app to lock Android phones

*Ensure you’re aware of your company’s incident response plan and that you know how to get in touch with your IT department remotely if you have an issue.

*Take advantage of the cloud when working remotely. Don’t download corporate files onto personal devices without proper authorization and management tools.

*If you’re using your personal devices for work, make sure to uses your company’s Mobile Device Management solution to ensure you’re staying secure and following device policies.

Also, IBM Security is offering a number of solutions and extended, no-charge access to technologies to help clients alter their operations and security programs to protect remote employees, protect themselves from cybersecurity criminals capitalizing on COVID-19 uncertainty, and address critical security needs.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.