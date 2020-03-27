COVID-19: Top 5 infotainment iOS apps to keep your kids happy and learn skills during the lockdown

Coronavirus is spreading far and wide across the world. Many countries, in a bid to control the community spread of the COVID-19, have announced a complete lockdown of offices, schools and commercial activities and people have been urged to main social distance from friends and stay at home with the family.

Depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread, countries have announced three to six weeks of lockdown. If required, they can further extend it for several months. While adults are forced to work online, children without much homework to do, get restless and disturb their elders. It is really a difficult task, particularly for young working parents to keep the kids occupied with a game or work for long.

DH lists the top 5 popular infotainment apps for Apple iPhone and iPad users, which not only offer fun elements but also help children gain worthy knowledge and develop new skill sets.

LOOPIMAL (by Yatatoy)



LOOPIMAL on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



LOOPIMAL is a building kit of handcrafted animations and sounds. It is one of the best ways for young kids to learn about making music. They just have to arrange and rearrange tiles in sequences underneath an adorable polar bear, octopus, and the like, and while doing, so, it triggers a series of musical tones mirrored by adorable dances from the animal gang.

It is compatible with iPhone 4s and newer, iPod touch 5th gen, or iPad 2 and newer. You can download here.

Super Panda Jobs (By Babybus)



Super Panda Jobs on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



In this fun app, kids will be able to explore Baby Panda's Town: Life. There, children can play games and get to experience several aspects of professions.

Key features

*11 themed buildings and 15 professions.

*In-depth understanding of different professions through experiencing the detailed processes of each profession.

*Humorous stories of different professions bring happiness to you.

*Over 10 fun games to strengthen kids' responding ability. They can play games as they want, and enjoy a free and fun life by experiencing different stories! Help mommy buy necessities with a shopping list; steer a ship to embark on an adventure on the ocean; make ice creams and sell it to consumers.

It is compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS 8.0 or later. You can download here.

Tayasui Blocks (by Tayasui)



Tayasui Blocks (by Tayasui) on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



Tayasui Blocks is a cool app that allows children to build a universe of their own. It's similar to a lego-like building mechanism, but in a virtual world on the phone's screen. Kids can also create fun face emotion stickers and paint the blocks with any color easy-to-use palette system.

Also with the Augmented Reality (AR) feature, kids can orient their model from any angle using the 360-degree camera. Zoom in/out to see both small detail and the big picture.

It is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS 8 or later. You can download here.

Teach Your Monster to Read (by Teach Monster Games Ltd.)



Teach Your Monster to Read (by Teach Monster Games Ltd.) on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



As the app name suggests, it is a reading app for children. The game works with any phonics scheme and kids would be easily attracted to it and keep them glued to the app at home. It’s developed in collaboration with leading academics at the University of Roehampton, the company claimed.

In this app, children will create a monster and play three games--First Steps, Fun With Words and Champion Reader! In the process, the app helps developing reading habits among kids, which will come handy when they grow to teens and don't get distracted with frivolous apps.

It is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS 8 or later. You can download here.

Galactic Genius with Astro Cat (by Minilab Ltd)



Galactic Genius with Astro Cat (by Minilab Ltd) on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



The Galactic Genius with Astro Cat is a puzzle game app for ages 6-11 and older. It is based on mini-games of logic, speed, memory, and concentration. The apps help build creativity in the minds of Kids. They can do a lot of stuff including building space suits, to spotting crafty UFOs, there’s a challenge for every budding brainbox just waiting to be discovered, the company claims.

It offers exercises for four key skills with astronomically cool mini-games. There will be one Daily Dash challenge per day, made up of a combination of games. Also, optional extra Daily Dashes.

It is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS 7.0 or later. You can download here.

