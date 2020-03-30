COVID-19: Top 5 iOS fun gaming apps for family at home during lockdown

With most of the countries under lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, people have been asked to work from home and the children are having a gala time at home, as the educational institutions have been closed.

However, things get boring doing the same thing in the house. To help you catch a break, DH is listing top iOS apps, which will not only engage all the members of the family, but also build great bonding between members small and old.

Super Over! (by Jambav Inc)



Super Over! (by Jambav Inc) on Apple App Store



This Cricket game will definitely be liked by Indian families. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Indian Premier League cricket has been postponed indefinitely. Super Over! aims to offer the similar thrill and unlike watching a game, it will make you involve in the game. It is a simple and fun game that challenges users' skills and reflexes. It’s an easy to pick up cricket game where all you need to do is select the shot or ball you want to play next with just a single tap and everything next is super fun. Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. You can download here.

Family Feud Live! (by Umi Mobile Inc)



Family Feud Live! (by Umi Mobile Inc) on Apple App Store



Inspired from the all-time popular Famil Feud, it offers 4 game modes to choose from, there’s something there for everyone. Contestants just have to answer the best Feud surveys and win points. For more features, users have to join monthly subscription plans. Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can download here.

The Game of Life (by Marmalade Game Studio)



The Game of Life (by Marmalade Game Studio) on Apple App Store



As the name suggests, players will be asked to face real-life challenges. You can attend college, accept a job and play minigames in this interactive app that is fun for the whole family. Watch as board piece characters come to life and make their way through the various stages of life on this spectacular, 3D animated reworking of the familiar physical board, the company claims. The app requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can download here.

Scrabble GO - New Word Game (by Scopely)



Scrabble GO - New Word Game (by Scopely) on Apple App Store



Like the physical board game, the gaming app promises to offer infotainment and let people learn new words and also show-off of wordsmith skills with your friends and family members.

It offers personalisation options with custom tiles. He/she can unlock chests to discover and collect a variety of visually stunning tiles, then show off their new tiles to other players in-game as you compete. This app requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can download here.

Mucho Party (by GlobZ)



Mucho Party (by GlobZ) on Apple App Store



This app is best suited for a family, at home, traveling, and even with friends. The game will ask the user to take a selfie that will become a clock, tomato, apple, telephone, teapot or lemon avatar.

Then a minigame allows the users to test their skills in order to balance the games according to different players' levels. Whether you're a kid or a grown-up, an experienced or casual player, everyone can play together and have fun. Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. You can download here.

