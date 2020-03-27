COVID-19: upGrad ties up with Agora to offer free online learning platform in India

Amidst the nation-wide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, edutech major upGrad has joined hands with Agora.io, a live multimedia streaming service provider to offer online learning platform in India.

All colleges, universities, NGOs and government agencies in India can access the upGrad-Agora's 'Live Platform' free of cost.

"At upGrad we have taken a strong shift to Learning Experience 2.0 which will be largely driven by the core objective of delivering Personalisation and Outcomes for our learners. Building a live platform was a step in enhancing the learning experience. We had evaluated several possible solutions but chose Agora.io because it is reliable and delivers high-quality content despite network, mobile and geographical challenges. A huge deciding factor in choosing Agora was their dedicated local team that continuously stays on top of their game, striving to ensure the very best of services rendered," Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder & MD, upGrad, said.



The live platform promises to offer a real-time classroom learning experience for students, provide greater interactivity, on-the-spot doubt resolution, in-class concept check & session analytics to gauge live session performances of participants.

This seems to be a promising technology, which the Indian education institutions, can make good use, particularly to teach graduate-level students during the lockdown, which by the way may get extended if India fails to control the community transmission of the coronavirus.

