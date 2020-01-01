Deccan Herald wishes readers a Happy New Year

Dear Reader,

Deccan Herald wishes you a Happy New Year and a great decade ahead. We at DH are excited about what's to come in 2020.

For starters, we unveil today our annual list of young achievers - DH Changemakers: 20 to Watch in 2020 - whom we expect will blaze a trail and leave us marvelling at their talent, guts and determination to overcome tough odds. This showcase of Karnataka’s best talent spans fields as diverse as music, sport and arachnology, which to the uninitiated, is a study of spiders.

Where else but on our list would you find a butterfly specialist rubbing shoulders with a youngster working on a space engine, the two jostling for space with an Everest summiteer, a builder of a makeshift bridge and a Ranji trophy opener?

We started this practice of shining light on talent last year with our '19 to Watch in 2019'. This time around, we modified the nomination process to include entries from the public. And we will felicitate the winners at a function later this month. We hope you find their stories as inspiring as we did. Do check out the videos where they tell you their stories directly. And we want to hear from you - vote right now for your favourite changemaker.

Happy reading, happy viewing, and once again, have you a great 2020!

– Sitaraman Shankar, Editor

