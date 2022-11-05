Design furniture, decor from tyres

Love turning waste to useful items? Grab some old tyres, commonly seen on streets or homes with automobiles, and turn them into furniture and decor. Here’s how:

Swing along

Tyres can be used to make swings for the indoors and outdoors. Use these as a fun addition to your child’s room or even to your living room. Make sure it is not setup near a television or around other heavy electronics, says G Sushant, a waste recycling artist from Delhi. As an addition to an elegant room with white or beige walls, paint and hang a white tyre. If the walls are colourful or playful shades, paint the tyre a bright pink or a sharp yellow, he adds.

All you need is a tyre, paints, and rope. When choosing a tyre, factor in the weight (any standard car tyre will be good). Clean it well and paint it aptly with a single colour or a background colour and polka dots.

Purchase the right rope that will be able to hold your child’s weight along with the tyre itself. Tie a double bowline knot and melt the end of the rope to prevent fraying, he adds. “Hang your rope to a ceiling hook inside or a tree if outside and knot carefully. Suspend the tyre and test the weight so that it is strong and safe for your juniors,” adds Sushant.

If hanging from a tree, make sure you make some drainage holes to avoid pooling of water, if it rains.

Bed for your furry friend

All this requires is a big enough blanket or a soft and comfortable cloth that can be bundled up, a tyre and some paint, says Gargi Karthik, pet parent to three dogs and a cat. Also a sustainability advocate, she feels such furniture is best for daily use and affordable.

“Wash the tyre well and sand it a bit with sandpaper to smoothen out edges and cuts on the surface. After dusting it, paint the tyre with your choice of colour. Avoid sunlight and let it dry in a shaded area,” she says.

After it is dry, place it horizontally on the spot you would like to make a cosy corner for your furry buddy. “Place a round cushion inside, a used one is also fine. Roll up a blanket or comfortable, clean and waste clothing, and place on top of the seat. Push inside to make a small bed,” she adds.

Plant it right

Clean a tyre with water and dry it. Paint it with a bright colour, if typing it to a plain white or light coloured wall. “After ensuring that it is dry, add soil and immerse hanging plants like money plants or other greens into it. Clean the inside of the tyre before doing this,” says Gargi.

While the below part of the tyre has the plant inside it, tie a rope around the top part and hang it to the roof or a strong beam above. “Make sure the tyre has a few small holes for extra water to seep out,” she says.

Do not plant too many plants inside as the weight can make the tyre fall off. “These planters can add a funky look to any balcony, reading room or even living room,” she says.