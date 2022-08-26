Design your own Ganesha this Ganesh Chaturthi

Want to make a Ganesha idol at home? From adults to children, this year many are opting to make earth-friendly idols for the festive season, say artistes who conducted workshops.

Clay idol

Delhi resident Shreya Gupta, who is an art educator and entrepreneur, was swamped in Ganesha idol making sessions this year. She says material needed to make these idols are — eco-friendly clay (popularly known as Lal Mati), water, toothpicks, paint brush, and organic colours like turmeric, mehendi, kumkum and alta.

She explains the process: Divide the clay into proportions for making different body parts. Flatten some clay for the base (like you would roll a chapati) and a round ball for the stomach. “To hold the stomach in place to the base, use a toothpick. Use water for moisture wherever necessary, while shaping the clay,” she adds.

Roll two pieces of clay for the legs, lightly press at the bottom to make the feet. Connect the legs to the stomach and the base using toothpicks. Press into place, so that the joints are not visible. Make arms out of the clay set aside and bend at the end to make hands. Attach them to the body.

For the head, roll clay into a smaller round ball (compared to the torso) and place on it. Shape two pieces of clay to make the ears, and a long piece to shape into a trunk. “Gently flatten the ears. Using a toothpick, draw the features on the idol,” she adds.

For a crown, roll clay like a small roti. Once done, use tools like a pen cap or toothpick to make patterns on it and make the pointy side. Let it dry. Place it on the Ganesha idol with some wet clay. Set the idol aside to dry, says Shreya.

Rice flour idol

Rice flour can be used to not only make modaks, but also Ganesha idols, says Sukruthi G, a Chennai-based homemaker. She learnt the process from her mother, and has taught it via workshops to many.

Note: The idol can be displayed for a maximum of two days.

You will need: 1/2 cup rice flour, 1 cup water, 1 tsp oil, peppercorn and turmeric.

She explains the process: “Mix the finely ground rice flour and warm water till you form a dough. Add a tsp of oil and knead again till smooth. Cover and leave it for 10 minutes. Knead the dough into different balls accordingly.”

Take a clean brass puja plate. Keep some oil handy to use while moulding. Use an orange-sized dough ball as the stomach and place it on the plate. Take a toothpick, push it into the centre, and place the smaller ball (for the head) on it. “Shape ears out of two smaller balls and use toothpick pieces to fasten them to the head,” she adds. For the trunk, shape dough into the alphabet J and carefully place it on the head.

Use two longer dough pieces and shape them into a question mark for the legs. “For a cross-legged posture, the pieces should be placed in a way that they intersect into each other,” she adds. Shape two small dough balls into hands with open palms.

Use peppercorn to make the eyes. Use turmeric to add a golden or yellow hue.

For children

Mumbai-based homemaker Sarika Jeevan says encouraging children to make a Ganesha idol will “help boost creativity and talk about some family traditions”.

All one needs is modelling clay (available at stationery shops) and a steel plate.

“Get different colours of modelling clay. Make two balls, one for the stomach and the other for head. Fix the stomach on the plate and place the head on it. Use a toothpick to hold both in place. Smoothen out a longer piece for the trunk and fix to the head,” she explains.

Shape a turban out of another bright colour, and make eyes and teeth in white. “Make tiny bits for the teeth and eyes and carefully place with a toothpick,” she adds.

Make ears (C-shaped ones to leaf-like ones) and carefully place to the sides. Use a toothpick to make it stay in place, if needed, she adds.