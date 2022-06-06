DH Radio | Bengaluru's third rail terminal finally opens

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
The city's third railway terminal in Baiyappanahalli will finally be operational from today, the June 6, 2022. Designed to decongest the city's two existing terminals in Yeswanthpura and Majestic, the brand new, aesthetically pleasing terminal was completed one and half years ago.
In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to rail activist Rajkumar Dugar and urban mobility analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar to understand how the new terminal can make a huge difference to passengers, the road and Metro connectivity issues, and more.
Listen in...
https://anchor.fm/deccanherald/embed/episodes/FINALLY-OPENING-Bengalurus-Third-Rail-Terminal-e1jibbd
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens
Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo
Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait
DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India
Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities
How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years