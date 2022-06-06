DH Radio | Bengaluru's third rail terminal finally opens

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

The city's third railway terminal in Baiyappanahalli will finally be operational from today, the June 6, 2022. Designed to decongest the city's two existing terminals in Yeswanthpura and Majestic, the brand new, aesthetically pleasing terminal was completed one and half years ago.

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to rail activist Rajkumar Dugar and urban mobility analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar to understand how the new terminal can make a huge difference to passengers, the road and Metro connectivity issues, and more.

Listen in...

https://anchor.fm/deccanherald/embed/episodes/FINALLY-OPENING-Bengalurus-Third-Rail-Terminal-e1jibbd