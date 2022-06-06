DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's third rail terminal finally opens

Railway analysts talk about the brand new Baiyappanahalli Rail Terminal

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 12:24 ist
A file photo of the Sir M Visvesvaraya rail Terminal in Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru. Credit: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

The city's third railway terminal in Baiyappanahalli will finally be operational from today, the June 6, 2022. Designed to decongest the city's two existing terminals in Yeswanthpura and Majestic, the brand new, aesthetically pleasing terminal was completed one and half years ago.

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to rail activist Rajkumar Dugar and urban mobility analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar to understand how the new terminal can make a huge difference to passengers, the road and Metro connectivity issues, and more.

Listen in...

https://anchor.fm/deccanherald/embed/episodes/FINALLY-OPENING-Bengalurus-Third-Rail-Terminal-e1jibbd

