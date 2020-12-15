DH Sparks | Studying abroad in the time of Covid-19

This week's DH Sparks focuses on 'Studying abroad in the time of Covid-19.'

Covid-19 has totally disrupted the plans of students who wanted to pursue higher education outside of India. Students are not sure if they should opt for online classes or wait until regular classes begin. Safety also remains a concern. In such an uncertain scenario, what should students do? What options do they have and how can they take the right decision? We debate and discuss this issue in this week's DH Sparks.

Date: December 18, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM

You can register for the webinar by clicking on this link: bit.ly/DHsparks

Speakers:

1. Maya Sundarajan, Regional Officer, United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Chennai

2. Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council

3. Uma Aswani, Educationist and Counsellor

This webinar will be moderated Prajwal Suvarna from DH Editorial.