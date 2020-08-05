Disney to bring global Star branded streaming service

The Walt Disney Company at the investor meet on August 4 (Tuesday) announced to launch the new Star branded streaming service next year.

The company CEO Bob Chapek revealed that Star streaming service will go live in 2021. The newly created OTT platform will be available globally, but there is no word if this will replace or it will be an international version of Hulu, popular in the US for aggregating third-party content.

Chapek also announced that Disney streaming service reached a new significant milestone in breaching 100 million paid subscriptions. It includes 57.5 million for Netflix rival Disney+ along with some 35 million for Hulu and 8.5 million for its ESPN+ sports service.

It can be noted that after Disney purchased the 21st Century Fox along with television broadcaster Star India in March 2019, and merged the latter's Hotstar streaming service and launched Disney+Hotstar in India later in the same year.

The company now offers the service in three price ranges-- Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Rs 399/year), Disney+ Hotstar Premium (Rs 1,499/year), and an ad-supported basic tier for free.

Chapek also revealed that the company plans to expand Disney+Hotstar in Indonesia later this year on September 5. By the end of 2020, Disney+ is said to be made in available in nine of the top 10 economies of the world.

We have reached out to Disney-Hotstar India spokesperson seeking more details on the new Star streaming service.

