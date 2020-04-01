Disney+Hotstar finally set to go live in India on this date

The long-awaited Disney+Hotstar launch was initially scheduled to launch on March 29 along with the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament in India. In the second week of March, the company even released a limited beta version of 'Hotstar+Disney' but, it was deferred indefinitely as IPL was postponed over the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Now, the company has announced to formally launch the Disney+Hostar in India on April 3.

“With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times,” Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said.

Starting April 3, OTT player will offer three new packs– Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier.

After the launch, there will be a separate Disney+ branded section to help users navigate the contents from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Subscribers will enjoy the benefits of unlimited downloads of all Disney+ movies and shows, as well as personalized recommendations. Additionally, parents can navigate through the kids-safe mode to access age-appropriate content, the company said.

Furthermore, the Disney+Hotstar app will also offer comprehensive sports clips for free to the users free. It will cover major sporting events such as IPL, BCCI cricket series, Premier League, ISL and PKL, with special match highlights, key individual performances and match analysis.

However, there is a marked increase in the subscription prices of the Hotstar OTT package.

*Hotstar VIP: (old Rs 365) Rs 399 -- Offers Star and Disney content in Indian languages in addition to IPL streaming access

*Hotstar Premium: (Old Rs 999) Rs 1,499-- offers Disney+ originals in addition to English originals from HBO, Showtime and more

*There will also ad-supported free service and the contents include a library of Indian movies, local news, and sports clips, and they will be available in eight Indian languages

On the bright side, existing users can renew their Hotstar subscription as per old price structure, as the hike will come in to effect on April 3.

