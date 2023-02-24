DIY desk organiser

DIY desk organiser

Here’s a fun way you can recycle household waste to give your study desk a makeover

Dhiya Veer
Dhiya Veer,
  • Feb 24 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 09:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Materials:

Cereal box

Biscuit box  

Toilet paper rolls

Superglue

Scissors

Acrylic paints to decorate

Method:

Flatten the cardboard cereal box by folding on the edges and glue the ends close. This will form your base. It will be rectangular in shape. For a sturdier base, you can use two cereal boxes layered one on top of the other.

Cut the biscuit box into half so that you have two cuboids with one side open and arrange it along with the toilet rolls on the base.

Once satisfied with the arrangement, glue the bottom of the box and the roll to the cereal box base. The biscuit boxes and the roll will form the compartments.

Let the glue dry for 30 minutes and then paint the structure as you like.

Once the paint is dry, the desk organiser is ready.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

crafts
Specials

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

 