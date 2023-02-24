DIY desk organiser

Materials:

Cereal box

Biscuit box

Toilet paper rolls

Superglue

Scissors

Acrylic paints to decorate

Method:

Flatten the cardboard cereal box by folding on the edges and glue the ends close. This will form your base. It will be rectangular in shape. For a sturdier base, you can use two cereal boxes layered one on top of the other.

Cut the biscuit box into half so that you have two cuboids with one side open and arrange it along with the toilet rolls on the base.

Once satisfied with the arrangement, glue the bottom of the box and the roll to the cereal box base. The biscuit boxes and the roll will form the compartments.

Let the glue dry for 30 minutes and then paint the structure as you like.

Once the paint is dry, the desk organiser is ready.