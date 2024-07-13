Driving across India in a caravan

While in Peora, Nainital, we were getting ready to sleep. We had parked by the side of a small road. We also had another traveller with us. He was from Noida and had joined us for a few days. It was a quiet night, but in the silence we heard the sound of a cow mooing. It was quite loud. A few minutes later, a woman approached us and asked us if we had seen her cow. We later learnt that the bovine had been killed by a leopard a mere 15 metres from where we had camped. It shook us to our core. We have been through many incidents like this. This was only the first.