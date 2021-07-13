EA brings Indian Super League to PC, console versions of FIFA 22: Report

After introducing the Indian Super League to FIFA Mobile in 2019, American game publisher Electronic Arts is set to introduce the home-grown football league in its PC and console versions of the popular sports games with FIFA 22.

“EA Sports FIFA will include ISL on the console (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) and PC versions of FIFA 22. EA and FSDL will sign the final paperworks in the days to come. This is as a follow-up to the league’s inclusion on FIFA Mobile. That happened nearly two years ago,” Khel Now reported, citing a source close to the development.

The website also reported that the ISL will form esports teams for the game.

ISL clubs have also reportedly been asked to take a call on their kit designs soon so that they can be implemented in the game.

The Indian national football team was last featured in FIFA 13, which was released way back in 2002.