Earth Day 2021: Seed a better future

To commemorate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, Google posted an animation that emphasised the importance of planting seeds for a better and greener future as its doodle.

The video depicts a young girl planting a tree and watching it grow as she gets older. Following suit, a young boy too plants a seed and watches it shape into leaves and grow.

A chain of people plant trees, resulting in a greener earth and many more trees. The doodle also shows the planting of a seed into a green life-giving agent being taught from parent to child, symbolic of growth, nature and life coming together into one and being passed on from one generation to another.

As world works tirelessly to keep us alive, it is our resposibility to also strive to protect it.

Also Read | Facts you should know this Earth Day

"Restore Our Earth" is the theme of this year's Earth Day, which reflects on natural cycles and new green technology that will help restore the world's habitats. The theme thus opposes the idea that mitigation or adaptation are the only options for dealing with climate change.

Google also tweeted: ''With people spending more time at home, searches involving "houseplants" reached record highs over the past year. This Earth Day, Latinx With Plants shows us how you can liven up your space with houseplants."

With people spending more time at home, searches involving “houseplants” reached record highs over the past year. This #EarthDay, Latinx With Plants shows us how you can liven up your space with houseplants → https://t.co/Y5JqvWvSm7🌵🌿🌱 pic.twitter.com/9Cbii9uVIs — Google (@Google) April 21, 2021

Also Read |Initiatives to heal India's scarred biodiversity

As the global climate crisis heightens, the significance of World Earth Day becomes important year after year. Earth Day brings millions of people together because it gives everyone an opportunity to raise awareness and collaborate on key issues such as global warming, pollution and deforestation.