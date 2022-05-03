Eid 2022: All about fun, fashion and family

This year, there's an extra dose of festivity around Eid al-Fitr. The excitement, the chaos, and the cheer are palpable in the streets and bazaars bustling with people and in homes busy preparing elaborate dawats (feasts) after two lacklustre Eids. People are making the most out of the calm that has returned to their lives after two long pandemic years.

The streets strung up with golden fairy lights and colourful lamps came to life at the start of Ramadan, thronging with high-spirited crowds shopping, eating, enjoying, and preparing to welcome this much-awaited festival. The ritual of shopping, dressing up, and going to relatives' houses for Eidi and treats, has returned.

We spoke to four leading influencers to determine how they plan to celebrate this Eid and what their OOTD will be.



Nida Mahmood

Nida Mahmood, a fashion designer, artist, and interior designer, also called "the queen of kitsch" for her quirky designs, is excited about going out and meeting her family.

"Eid is one occasion where our family gathers in one place to celebrate, share details about our respective lives, find "sukoon" in the presence of each other, eat, and laugh for some or no reason," said Mahmood speaking to DH.

This Eid, she is wearing a dress from her latest collection—Madam Marigold. An Ajrakh print mullet hemline tunic paired with an emerald-coloured dupatta and a tasteful potli. For jewellery, Mahmood's choice is Polki diamonds embedded in traditional Awadhi style earrings. As a signature finishing touch, the designer is wearing crimson and pink roses in her hair to complete the look.



Afreen Sayed

Journalist and content creator Afreen Sayed who has 141K followers on Instagram, covers relatable and sensitive issues with humour. She is also passionate about fashion and beauty.

She spoke to DH about her family's routine on the day of Eid.

"Everyone wakes up in the morning and wears new clothes; while women pray Eid namaaz at home, the male family members go out to pray in the mosque," said Sayed to DH. "Eid 2022 is especially exciting since we will get to visit our relatives and receive Eidi from the elders!"

For this year's Eid style statement, she has picked a summery yellow A-line dress embellished with cut dana (embroidery with bugle beads) and intricate thread work, giving it a dreamy appeal. She pairs the dress with a palazzo in the same hue and a shimmery dupatta. She chose dazzling chandelier earrings for jewellery and a bracelet that does justice to her outfit perfectly.



Sarah Hussain

Sarah Hussain, also known as Zingy Zest, is a leading food and lifestyle blogger from Delhi. She loves to eat and travel and has successfully delivered two TedX talks. Her latest reel crossed 10 million views. Talking about the festival, she seemed a little dismayed at the idea of not getting to watch a Salman Khan movie.

"Watching his Eid release movies with cousins has become a tradition," Hussain said. However, the thought of biryani, sheer khurma, and the chance to share it with her relatives and friends cheered her up.

Hussain has opted for a fuss-free, minimalist look, staying true to herself. Her beautiful block-printed cotton Anarkali outfit in traditional motifs has been designed by her mother, who runs a boutique in Nizamuddin West.



Anah

Anah, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and fashion and lifestyle blogger with 965 K followers on Instagram, looks forward to giving Eidi to her younger cousins. "Now that I am an adult and, mashallah, have my own business, it's my turn to give Eidi to the little ones," said Anah.

Anah's Eid 2022 OOTD is a gorgeous and elegant teal ensemble with a standout detailing of silver embroidery mixed with motifs on the front of the outfit and the dupatta.

(The author is a writer and an art director. She is currently working on the first draft of her first book alongside other creative projects)