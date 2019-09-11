Everything Apple launched at Special Event 2019

After weeks of speculations, Cupertino-based technology giant took the wraps off the new iPhone 11 series along with Watch Series 5 at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park HQ on September 10.

Apple unveiled three new mobiles-- a generic iPhone 11, standard iPhone 11 Pro and big-screen model iPhone 11 Pro Max. They will replace the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max, respectively.

The iPhone 11 flaunts a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD display (1792x828p) and on the back, it comes with anodised aluminium shell with sturdy glass on top.



Tim Cook unveils iPhone 11 (Picture Credit: Apple)



It also boasts dual cameras (12MP, f/1.8 wide cam + 12MP 120-degree wide cam)with ultra-wide camera shot capability, night mode and 4K at 60 fps.

The iPhone 11 will be offered in three storages-- 64GB,128GB, and 256GB with prices starting at Rs 64,990.

Except for the screen size and battery capacity, the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and the Pro Max (6.5-inch) have the same design, internal hardware.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro series models would flaunt glass design with sturdy stainless steel chassis.

Under-the-hood, the phones come packed with triple 12MP primary camera (standard + ultrawide + telephoto) on the back. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max come with five hours extra battery life than their respective predecessors.



iPhone 11 Pro series camera details (Picture Credit: Apple)



All the three iPhone 11 series models will sport a notch at the top of the front panel with advanced FaceID biometric sensors and a 12MP TruDepth FaceTime camera. Also, they will house the proprietary Apple A13 chipset and support Wi-Fi 6 to offer faster wireless internet speed.

The new iPhone Pro 11 and 11 Pro Max models will be offered in three variants--128GB,256GB and 512GB storage with prices starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

All the new iPhones can pre-ordered on September 13 and will go on sale September 27 onwards.

Apple Watch Series 5:

The new Watch Series 5 is coming power-efficient retina screen with an always-on display, a first for any Apple Watch series.

It ships with new generation proprietary S5 processor that will optmise performance and improve battery life. It also boasts in-built compass, fall detection and international emergency calling feature.



New Watch Series 5 launched (Picture credit: Apple)



With watchOS 6, the new device will now have menstruation cycle tracking, advanced heart rate monitor for early detection of cardiac ailments and hearing health notifications.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900. The popular Series 3, with built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and water resistance, starts at a new low price of Rs 20,900 and Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is Rs 29,900. There is no official word on the release date for the Indian market just yet. In other international regions, it will go on sale next week.

Apple iPad (7th gen)



The new iPad (7th gen) launched (Picture credit: Apple)



Apple unveiled the new iPad (7th gen). It sports a 10.2-inch retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels, a wide viewing angle and Pencil support. It is powered Apple A10 Fusion chipset and runs on the new iPadOS, which promises to offers desktop-class browsing experience. This means the new iPad can now be truly called as the laptop alternate.

The new seventh-generation iPad comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. The iPad starts at Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 40,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It is slated to go on sale at the end of September.

Besides the hardware, Apple formally launched the Apple TV+ streaming service to take on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, among others. It will go live on November 1 for Rs 99 per month. Interested consumers can try 7-day free trial subscription. However, the Apple TV+ only runs on iPhone with iOS 12.3 or later version, MacBook with macOS Catalina on MacBook and Apple TV with tvOS 12.3 or later version.

In addition to movies, music and TV shows, it will be offering originals with the launch of new sitcoms such as The Morning Show featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

There are several more lined up for the coming months, as Apple has signed deals with high-profile Hollywood directors and artists including Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, M. Night Shyamalan, Jon M. Chu, and others to create content for Apple TV+.

Also, Apple launched exclusive Arcade gaming platform and will go live September 19 with Rs 99 per month subscription plan. Consumers will gain exclusive access to over 100 new games created by world-renowned SEGA, Konami, LEGO, Bossa Studios, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Cartoon Network, Mistwalker Corporation, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, ustwo games, Will Wright, Snowman, Annapurna Interactive, Finji, and several more.

