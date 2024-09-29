Exploring the history of Aguad Port

A giant fortress gate is the portal to enter the complex. Upon setting foot inside, the first sight is of the façade, a beautiful red-brown exterior with a statue of Mother India right at the front. The charming white portico extension on the right houses cafés and restaurants, lending a languid holiday vibe.

At a distance of less than 20 km from the capital Panaji, this erstwhile Central Jail and 19th-century lighthouse is of great architectural and historic significance. The fort is named after the Portuguese word, aguada which means water, and used to be a regular port of call for passing ships who stopped for fresh water, supplied by sweet-water springs inside the complex.