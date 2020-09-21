Facebook, Ray-Ban to bring smart glasses in 2021

Facebook, Ray-Ban to bring smart glasses in 2021

Facebook also launched the new Oculus Quest 2 VR head set.

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN,
  • Sep 21 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 14:49 ist

Last week, amid the series of global product launches that include the new Apple iPads, Watches, and Sony PlayStation 5 series, Facebook's announcement to collaborate with Ray-Ban got little media attention.

During the Facebook Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company's Facebook Reality Lab will be partnering with Ray-Ban to bring the first commericial variant of the smart glasses.

Unlike the weird Google Glasses or any other odd-looking prototypes with protruding lens shown in the past, Facebook-RB smart glasses will have a classic Ray-Ban sun shades design but will offer superior user-experience.

"Together, we’ll build and release a pair of Ray-Ban branded smart glasses in 2021. They’ll combine innovative technology with fashion-forward style and help people better connect with friends and family," Facebook said.

Hugo Barra, vice president, Facebook Reality Labs, teased Facebook's Ray-Ban smart glasses. check it out below.

Besides Ray-Ban smart glasses announcement, the company launched the next-generation Virtual Reality hear gear Oculus Quest 2.


The new Oculus Quest 2. Credit: Facebook

It comes with a better resolution display, weighs less than the original Quest, and costs $299 (approx. Rs 21, 969). It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and 6GB of memory, which promises immersive experiences. It has a newly redesigned controllers for better ergonomics and longer battery life. Pre-order service is live in select markets and Quest 2 will ship October 13. 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Facebook
virtual reality
Augmented Reality
Ray-Ban

What's Brewing

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Reinvented Emmys, but stale parts still intact

Battling racism in British fashion

Battling racism in British fashion

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

Unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic takes a terrible toll

 