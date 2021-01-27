FAU-G records one million-plus downloads on Google Play store

The much-awaited indigenous game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) by nCORE Games made its debut on January 26 in India.

Prior to the launch, more than 4 million people had evinced interest to play the battle royale game.

Now, within a day after the launch, it has recorded 1 million installations on the Google Play store. That's good for a day-old game. If we see some of the comments in the review section, there is a lot of good opinions from the players. Some are happy that a local gaming studio has come up with a solid gaming application.

However, a few have raised concerns over the lack of coordination between the protagonist and the enemy soldier. People claim the player can just run to avoid fighting or getting injured in the game. These are early days, the company is expected to add more features and also fix the glitches in the FAU-G game.

FAU-G: All you need to know

FAU-G takes inspiration from the Indian Army. In the first episode, the conflict between the army and the enemy will happen in the Galwan Valley near Ladakh.

In the coming months, more episodes will be launched with different missions in other areas, most probably in the Northwestern borders.

Also, it should be noted that 20% of the revenue generated from the FAU-G game will be donated to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation that helps bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

FAU-G has an in-app purchase option with prices ranging between Rs 19.00 - Rs 2,999.00 per item.

As of now, FAU-G is available only on Google Play for Android phones (OS version 8.0 and newer versions only). It is expected to be released on the Apple App Store of iPhones and iPads soon.

