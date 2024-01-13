Festive offers, collections draw shoppers

Sankranti is synonymous with exchanging heartfelt gifts among family and friends. From kites, clothes, sweets and savouries to flowers and household items, the options are diverse. Traditional gifts like ‘ellu bella’ presented in fancy containers still hold their charm, but nowadays, pre-packaged gift boxes have become a convenient choice. These can be bought and distributed among friends, neighbours, and family, adding a modern twist to the age-old tradition. So, as Sankranti approaches, the city is not just abuzz with preparations but also with the joy of giving and receiving.