Festive offers, collections draw shoppers

The city is geared up for the much-awaited Sankranti. This festival is known by different names across the country, but one common tradition unites everyone - the joy of buying something new for the auspicious occasion.
Apparel
As Sankranti approaches, a festive spirit engulfs most brands and stores, enticing shoppers with sales and discounts, especially on traditional attire. Whether you have a penchant for sarees or ethnic wear, stepping into any store during this season promises delightful offers.
Seasoned shopper, Jayapriya Kumar who was at a popular saree store, shares, “I make it a point to buy sarees for myself and my daughters every Sankranti because it’s our cherished tradition. The new collections rolled out for the festival are not only enticing but also offer a diverse selection.”
For those seeking unique styles and prints, exploring the pop-up markets which mushroom across the city during this time is a rewarding endeavour. These markets often showcase the creations of emerging designers, ensuring you find something distinct and far from the ordinary. Aruna K, a regular at pop-up markets, eagerly awaits the weekend before Sankranti to hunt for hidden treasures. “I always manage to discover something eye-catching and unique at these markets,” she enthuses.
Jewellery
Sankranti is heralded as the first festival of the year, and with it come some of the best offers, especially in the world of jewellery. Tradition dictates that jewellery is purchased on auspicious days, and Sankranti is one such occasion. Whether it’s a simple everyday piece or a more elaborate creation, investing in jewellery during this festival is a way to bring in prosperity.
A customer at a jewellery store explains, “I’ve noticed that most stores and brands launch new designs for the New Year. That’s why I like to buy something within my budget now, whether it’s earrings, rings, bracelets or bangles.”
Appliances
“Sankranti is one of the best times to invest in kitchen and household appliances,” says Shravan Rao, an eager shopper planning to by an air fryer. As a cooking enthusiast, he has patiently awaited the Sankranti sales to secure a good deal on his coveted appliances which includes a waffle maker as well.
A sales manager at a popular home appliance store corroborates, stating Sankranti is a bustling period for them as customers gravitate towards purchasing big-ticket appliances. “Not only do we offer attractive deals, but we also unveil the latest models during this time of the year,” he says.
Gifts
Sankranti is synonymous with exchanging heartfelt gifts among family and friends. From kites, clothes, sweets and savouries to flowers and household items, the options are diverse. Traditional gifts like ‘ellu bella’ presented in fancy containers still hold their charm, but nowadays, pre-packaged gift boxes have become a convenient choice. These can be bought and distributed among friends, neighbours, and family, adding a modern twist to the age-old tradition. So, as Sankranti approaches, the city is not just abuzz with preparations but also with the joy of giving and receiving.