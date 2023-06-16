Five apps forback-to-school preparation

Getting back to school after a fun-filled summer break sounds boring. Back to those tiring school hours in the scorching heat, tuition and homework, and examinations can be hectic and demotivating sometimes. To help you get back on track and get your work done, here’s a list of useful apps, so you can stay on top of your game. The apps are available on iOS and Android.

Evernote

A digital notebook that helps you create to-do lists, take notes, add pictures, organise study material and more. It comes with various templates and designs to add a creative touch to your material. You can work offline on different devices using the same email address.

MyStudyLife

A comprehensive application for managing your assignments and tasks with features like ‘reminders’ , ‘to-do’ , and ‘scheduling’. The better the organisation of tasks, the more the productivity will be and MyStudyLife helps you achieve that.

Adobe Scan

Making and scanning PDFs has been made easier through Adobe Scan. The app lets you save and customise your files however you wish. Working like a portable scanner, it comes with its own Adobe Cloud Storage to save all your files.

Pomodoro Timer

Studying in breaks makes the tasks easier than sitting for hours, trying to encode all the information. Pomodoro Timer allows you to start a timer, divide the task into short periods, and take mini breaks after each task completion. This helps avoid distractions and stay focused for a longer period.

Spotify

If you like studying with some sound or music to cancel out the noise, then using Spotify to play Beta Waves or Study Music is ideal. There are numerous free podcasts and playlists offering music that scientifically enhances focus at different hertz to fit your needs — whether you’re working on an assignment or relaxing after a long day.

(Compiled by Keshavi Kharbanda)