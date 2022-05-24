Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

The Korean entertainment industry is full of actors who don't seem to age. They may be well in their 40s, but there's hardly a wrinkle as testament. While genes may have a part to play, their ageless good looks are also largely because of the preventative skincare that most Koreans diligently follow for much of their lives.

American author, linguist, and writer Amanda Montell wrote in a 2021 article in American beauty content platform Byrdie that the cult of beauty is so ingrained in Korea that even kids visit a "family facialist" every week or two.

"In the US, we don't start fretting about sun protection until our 20s at the earliest," wrote Montell in her piece. "Before then, we're busy sunbathing in our backyards." But that's not the case in Korea, where mothers apply sunscreen on their kids and talk to them about the importance of moisturizing. "Since long-lasting pigmentation starts when you're very young, the Korean mindset is to prevent it early," she added.

Here are five Korean heartthrobs in their 40s who've clearly done their sun-protection and anti-ageing treatments right!

Gong Yoo

Remember the con artist who fooled desperate people in need of money to bet on themselves in "Squid Game?" The one who engaged in a slapping game with the male lead—Seong Jung-jae—at the subway station? Well, he is the 42-year-old Gong Yoo, best known for his roles in the television dramas "Coffee Prince" (2007), "Guardian: The Great and Lonely God" (2016) and "The Silent Sea" (2021). The dashing actor, who is one of Korea's biggest stars, has also acted in films like "Silenced" (2011), "Train to Busan" (2016), and "The Age of Shadows (2016).

So Ji-sub

So Ji-sub, 44, made his entertainment debut as a jeans model. He became known for his leading roles in television series like "Cain and Abel" (2009), "Phantom" (2012), "Master's Sun' (2013) and "Oh My Venus" (2015–16). Fans are now eagerly awaiting Ji-sub's turn as a medical malpractice lawyer in the MBS drama "Doctor Lawyer" that starts airing on June 3.

Jo Jung-suk

Jo Jung-suk, 41, won hearts as the cool surgeon Ik Joon in the two-season "Hospital Playlist" (2020) series. Jung-suk began his career in theatre. After nearly a decade on the stage, he made his film debut as a comedic supporting actor in the 2012 box office hit "Architecture 101" (2012), which became his breakout role. His versatility was further showcased by the television series "The King 2 Hearts" (2012), "Hospital Playlist" (2020), and films like "My Annoying Brother" (2016) and "Exit" (2019). He is all set to woo fans with the new movie "Pilot" by director Kim Han Gyeol.

Yoo Ji-tae

All set to charm fans as the "Professor" in the forthcoming Korean adaptation of "Money Heist," 46-year-old Yoo Ji-tae is a model, film director, and screenwriter. He started his career as a fashion model and walked the ramp for the Seoul Fashion Artist and other big names in the industry. He rose to fame in 2000 after a series of hit films and TV appearances came in. He's notable for his roles in "When My Love Blooms" (2020), "Healer" (2014) and "Mad Dog" (2017), among others.

Lee Dong-wook

Last seen in "A Year-End Medley" (2021), 40-year-old Lee Dong-wook made his acting debut in 1999. Lee hit stardom with the 2005 romantic comedy "My Girl," which became a hit during its domestic and Asia run. He has since starred in "Bitter Sweet Life" (2008), "Partner" (2009), "The Fugitive of Joseon" (2013), "Hotel King" (2014), and several others. In addition, he is also known for hosting the talk show "Strong Heart" (2012-13) and the survival reality show "Produce X 101" (2019).

