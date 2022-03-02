Five healthy and delicious spice and herb infusions

Spice and herbs-infused waters, even those that Indians have consumed for centuries, are trending, thanks to Instagram and people's desire to consume wholesome yet calorie-less foods. These drinks are easy to make, tasty and packed with antioxidants.

Dr Aparajita Lamba, who focuses on a holistic way of treating health issues, recommends drinks made of turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger and cumin. "These drinks boost digestion, absorb the food and nutrients better, keep the gut healthy, control inflammation, and keep one feeling fit throughout the day."

Here are some tasty spice and herbs-based drinks that you must incorporate into your diet.

Ginger tea

A magical herb for soothing nausea and digestive issues, ginger contains anti-inflammatory gingerols. It not only relieves headaches and body pains but also aids weight loss. "Ginger can be added to food items or can be boiled in water to prepare tea," said Dr Lamba.

She also suggests adding cloves while boiling the ginger tea to deal with bad breath and poor oral hygiene.

Yogi spice tea

"A mix of cardamom, cloves, star anise, cinnamon bark, and saffron, this concoction of spices and herbs soothes and cleanses the system," the doctor said.

A detoxifier for the gut, this tea can be consumed hot or cold and can be prepared by simmering all the ingredients in water or milk, as per one's choice. Dr Lamba also recommends sprinkling cinnamon over drinks like tea, coffee, hot chocolates. "Make sure you do not use more than one tablespoon of cinnamon in a day," she cautions.

Cumin water

Cumin is a must-add in most savoury dishes, but when soaked overnight, it becomes beneficial for those suffering from slow metabolism, bloating, digestive issues and lethargy.

Cumin water should be your go-to morning drink as it provides a lot of digestive nutrients to keep indigestion, flatulence and acidity at bay. It is also filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents that keep you going throughout the day.

Make this healthy drink by soaking some cumin in a glass of water overnight. Bring this mixture to a boil the following day, strain it, and let it cool before you drink.

Lavender, chamomile and spearmint tea

According to Dr Lamba, certain herbs like spearmint, lavender, and chamomile have proven benefits such as controlling hormonal abnormalities, keeping mood swings under check, limiting symptoms of PCOS, and acting as a calming agent.

"A concoction of spearmint, chamomile and ginger works well at night as it enhances sleep, soothes nerves and helps one maintain a mind-body balance."

Boiling fresh lavender and chamomile buds or leaves in water and then drinking this infused tea works best for those who want to relax and calm their minds.

Turmeric-black pepper drink

This potent combo is full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements. It improves heart health, makes your skin glow, and prevents Alzheimer's Disease and some cancers.

Consuming turmeric and black pepper together as black pepper increases the bioavailability of "curcumin"—the active component of turmeric.

Besides consuming turmeric as an additive in meals and curries, Dr Lamba shares tips on making this "golden water". "Mix a pinch of turmeric with half a pinch of black pepper into a glass full of lukewarm water or milk and consume it slowly."

