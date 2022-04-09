Five ways to style a white shirt

From office meetings and lunches to dinner dates and red carpet events—a white shirt is an evergreen style staple in fashion all around the year.

Celebrity stylist Priyanka Yadav said we owe much of the white shirt's popularity to Audrey Hepburn's iconic rolled-up sleeves look in the movie "Roman Holiday."

"Seeing how multipurpose a classic white shirt is, it has become a must-have in one's wardrobe," said Yadav.

If you're out of options on how to style your basic white formal shirt, check out these stylist-approved combinations to amp up your look!

The corset vibe



Credit: Instagram/lakshmilehr



Corsets, brassieres, and bustiers are trending this year, and Yadav suggests layering a white shirt with corsets for a defined, edgy, and sexy look.

"Over time, we have seen various versions of a classic white shirt with various detailing, lengths or sleeves as people never shy away from experimenting and exploring," said Yadav.

Style your white shirt with a pastel mauve-pink corset like Alia Bhatt, or follow Deepika Padukone's steps to play it safe and chic with a black one.

The Sh-acket look



Credit: Instagram/radhikamadan



If you are a big jackets and layering fan, try wearing a shirt as a jacket!

Yadav suggests wearing an unbuttoned, open white shirt on top of a pretty summer dress or a solid colour crop top and skirt co-ord set.

"One can also get experimental and wear an open white shirt on top of another coloured shirt for a look that's quirky and fun," said Yadav.

Check out how Sara Ali Khan sported a white shirt on top of her black lace bodysuit, while Radhika Madan looked stunning in a black and golden co-ord set with a white shirt.

Knot it up



Credit: Instagram/mrunalthakur



A knotted shirt or t-shirt never goes out of trend and is a saviour when you want to look effortlessly dressed up.

"Make a knot with the shirt and wear it with jeans like a cropped top or on top of your dresses," says Yadav. You can accessorise your look with statement earrings and bold lips.

Mrunal Thakur looks cool in her knotted white outfit, while Deepika Padukone is effortlessly stylish in leather pants with a knotted shirt.

Go the flared way



Credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor



Yadav suggests teaming your white shirt with flared, high-waisted pants, jeans, and skirts. "You can knot or tuck in the shirt and wear it with high waisted pants or a flared skirt with heels."

Team your shirt with pleated, sequinned, satin skirts for an upscale, chic party look. If flared, flouncy skirts are your thing, steal Sonam Kapoor's look.

Layer it up



Credit: Instagram/lakshmilehr



The art of layering is all about wearing one piece of clothing over the other to stylise your existing garments. It's fashionable and playful.

Yadav, who loves layering, suggests topping a white shirt with a waistcoat or shrug or trench coat or a satin blazer to add that chic, luxe vibe.

Take some inspiration from actress Kiara Ali Advani as she looks all things classy and chic in her brown and golden over jackets. The actress wore a bulky cargo jacket in one look, and in the other, she went completely out and loud with a golden cropped jacket.