Flagship Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G series coming soon to India

Last month, Xiaomi unveiled the global variant of the Mi 10T series in Europe and now, the company has announced to bring the premium Android phone in later this month.

Xiaomi has confirmed to host a virtual press event to reveal the Mi 10T series availability and price on October 15.

Though there is no official word on whether Xiaomi will bring both the standard Mi 10T and Mi T10 Pro or not. but the latter is certain to make its debut in India, as the official Xiaomi Mi 10T series landing page reveals the phone will come with a 108MP camera.

It can be noted that both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have the same design and share almost all internal specifications except for the primary camera.

The Mi 10T Pro features triple-camera module-- 108MP ( with 1/ 1.33-inch Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) + 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens + 5MP macro sensor backed by LED flash.

Whereas the Mi 10T also features a triple-camera setup-64MP( with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture) + 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP macro sensor backed by an LED flash.

Both models support 8K video recording and have the same front camera- 20MP (with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor and f/2.2 aperture).

Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T feature 6.67-inch Full HD+(2340 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 650 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR5), 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 33W fast charger support, Stereo speakers and Hi-res audio system.



Xiaomi Mi 10T series will come with a new design language. Credit: Xiaomi



The Mi 10T comes in two configuration-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro too comes in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Depending on the configuration, Xiaomi Mi 10T series' price is likely to be around Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000.

The Xiaomi phone will be up against the upcoming OnePlus 8T, which by the way is coming on October 14.

