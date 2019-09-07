Gadgets weekly: Galaxy A90 5G, Toreto earbuds and more

Top technology companies such as Samsung, HMD Global, Lenovo and others launched new phones and related accessories globally including India.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

The new Galaxy A90 5G is Samsung's first-ever Galaxy A series to support new generation wireless mobile network. With this consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed internet close to 5Gbps and 10Gbps.

This means users can download high-resolution photos and 4K videos as big as 8GB or more in just a few seconds. Also, consumers can also watch HDR 10+ video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

The Galaxy A90 5G is also the first Galaxy A series phone to support Samsung Dex. This feature allows the users to connect their Galaxy A90 5G to their PC screen or TV and work with One UI same as using a phone, but on a large monitor. Also, they can use the Microsoft Your Phone app to mirror phone display onto their desktop to check notifications, send and receive messages, and browse through recent photos.

The Galaxy A90 5G also boasts feature-rich triple camera module, one a 48MP, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP sensor on the back with LED flash and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

Toreto Torbuds

The new Torbuds comes with True Wireless Connection feature that allows users to pair and listen to music from a phone as far as 33 feet. It is backed by Bluetooth v5.0. Inside, they come with 500mAh batteries and offer close to 7 hours of non-stop music with two-hours of charging. The case that comes along with Torbuds has an inbuilt magnetic charger which eliminates the need to carry a separate charging cable. Also, the case can recharge the earbuds twice, thus offer a total of 21 hours of listening time.



Torbuds (Picture Credit: Toreto)



Toreto earbuds support both Siri and the Google Assistant on iOS-based iPhones and Android mobiles, respectively.

Nokia 7.2, 6.2 and more

Finnish company HMD Global unveiled Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 series at the ongoing IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2019 in Germany.

The new Nokia 7.2 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ PureDisplay screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, Android Pie OS ( will get Android 10 soon), 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 3,500mAh battery.



Nokia phones launched at IFA 2019 (Picture Credit: HMD Global Oy)



The new phone boasts Zeiss Optics-based triple cameras -- 48MP (with 1/2-inch Quad Pixel), 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with LED flash. On the front, it houses 20MP quad-pixel snapper. It comes in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice, in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB memory variants, priced at 299/349 Euros respectively, available from the end of September.

On the other end, Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch fullHD+ PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, Android Pie OS (Android 10 soon), Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), triple cameras- 16MP + 5MP (depth sensor)+ 8MP (ultra-wide lens) with LED flash, a 8MP front snapper and a 3,500mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It comes in Ceramic Black and Ice, in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB memory variants, priced at 199/249 Euros respectively, available from October.

Besides the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, HMD Global launched basic handsets such as Nokia 110, Nokia 800 Tough and also a flip phone Nokia 2720 in addition to the Power Earbuds.

Fingers Go-Duet earbuds

The new Fingers Go-Duet earpods supports TWS (True Wireless Stereo) and offer 5 hours listening time on a single charge and the charging case, which comes with the retail package, can recharge it five times, meaning the earpods can offer close to a total of 30 hours listening time.



Fingers Go-Duet earbuds (Picture Credit: Fingers)



It also comes with sweat-resistant with IPX5 rating, which comes in handy while jogging and during heavy workout sessions in the gym. It offers an easy interface to change tracks and volume of the music; the user can also trigger the intelligent voice assistant to make calls and do other tasks on the phone.

Lenovo brings new phones

After a brief hiatus, Lenovo is back in the India mobile market. It launched three new phones-- Z6 Pro, K10 Note, and A6 Note.



Lenovo's new phones (Picture Credit: Lenovo Mobile India/Twitter screen-grab)



The new Lenovo Z6 Pro is the top-end mobile the newly launched phones. It comes with 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD), quad-camera module with 48MP (F1.8 aperture) + 16MP (with 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, F2.2 aperture) + 8MP telephoto lens (F2.4 aperture) for 4X optical zoom+ 2MP (super video camera with F1.8 aperture, 2.9um pixel size) Optical Image Stabilisation and Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera and a 32MP (F2.0 aperture) front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. It costs Rs 33,999 and is available with promotional offers on Flipkart from September 11 onwards.

The new Lenovo K10 Note features 6.39-inch full HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, hybrid SIM slots, Android 9.0 Pie OS, triple camera with 16MP (F1.8 aperture)+ 8MP telephoto lens (F2.4 aperture) for 2x loss-less optical zoom+ 5MP (F2.2 aperture), 16MP front shooter, fingerprint sensor and a 4,050mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. They will be available with promotional offers on Flipkart from September 16 onwards.

The budget Lenovo A6 Note comes with 6.09-inch HD+ screen, Android Pie OS, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), dual-camera module -- 13MP (F2.0 aperture) + 5MP with LED flash, a 5MP front snapper, 4,000mAh battery, triple slots for two SIMs and microSD card and fingerprint sensor. It costs Rs 7,999 and is available with promotional offers on Flipkart from September 11 onwards.

