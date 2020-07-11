Gadgets Weekly: Lava Z61 Pro, Poco M2 Pro and more

Technology majors such as Lava International Ltd, Poco, Samsung and Sony launched a new line of phones, smartwatches and more this week (July 5-11).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lava Z61 Pro

The new Z61 is a budget smartphone. It comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Inside, it features 1.8Ghz octa-core processor backed by Android OS with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB storage via microSD card) and a 3,100mAh battery.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features 8MP rear-camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie shooter. They also support Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode. The front snapper also supports the face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds, the company claims.

Lava Z61 costs Rs 5,774 and comes in two colours-- Midnight Blue and Amber Red.

Poco M2 Pro

After days of teasing, Poco India unveiled the new mid-range mobile M2 Pro India.

It comes with 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080) display and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a front 16MP camera with AI Face unlock capability.

As far as the primary camera hardware is concerned, it boasts four sensors-- 48MP primary sensor+ 8MP wide-angle (119-degree) sensor + 5MP macro sensor with AF and FHD video+ 2MP depth sensor for portrait images.



Pooc M2 Pro. Credit: Poco India



Poco M2 Pro houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G octa-core (Kryo 465 cores) processor (2.3GHz Gold – Cortex-A76 x 2 + 1.8GHz Silver – Cortex-A55 x 6) backed by Adreno 618 graphics engine, Android 10-based MIUI OS, 4GB/6GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 512GB) and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days. It also comes with a 33W Type-C charger. Poco M2 Pro comes in multiple RAM+Storage configurations with prices starting at Rs 13,999.

Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 series

Dell Technologies launched a new line of XPS 13 and XPS 15 series of powerful PCs in India.

Dells's new XPS 13 9300 comes with two CPU options-- 10th generation quad-core Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i7 1065G7 CPUs with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and offers Intel's UHD or Iris Graphics core options.

It sports 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display with 4K UHD+ VESA-certified HDR 400 screen, which can output 16 million colours with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 100% sRGB colour gamut for maximum colour reproduction and it houses a 52 WHr battery and offers close to 19 hours on an FHD+ screen configuration with the moderate workload.

On the other hand, Dell XPS 15 comes with 10th generation hexa-core Intel Core i7 10750H, paired with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, along with the presumably full-fat Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti. It also has up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD for storage.



Dell XPS 13 series. Credit: Dell India



Other stipulated features include a 15.6 -inch screen and supports 100% Adobe RGB for serious content creators, along with anti-glare and anti-smudge and a 1600:1 contrast ratio. Alternately, the screen supports FHD+ at 1920X1200 resolution with a slightly higher 1650:1 contrast ratio and it houses a 86 WHr cell, which the company claims can offer close to 21 hours of battery life.

Dell's new XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 prices start at Rs 1,44,807 and Rs 1,86, 072, respectively.

Sony Reon Pocket

Sony's Reon Pocket was created to regulate body temperature and it can be used the summer as well as the winter. This portable air conditioner can double up as a heater. It works on the thermoelectric effect called the Peltier effect.



Pocket Reon (Sony website screen-grab)



The Peltier effect creates a temperature difference by transferring heat between two electrical junctions, thereby allowing the device to absorb or release heat to create warm or cool sensations respectively. The Reon Pocket also comes with a Manual Mode option, which allows the user to adjust temperature settings to their liking. Sony Reon Pocket costs 13,000 Yen (approx. Rs 9,000).

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition

The new Galaxy Active2 4G Aluminium edition is Samsung's first 'Made in India' smart wearable and the company said it will also start producing 18 other smartwatch variants in the country.



The new Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition. Credit: Samsung India



The new Galaxy Active2 4G Aluminium edition flaunts 1.4-inch super AMOLED screen with 360x360p resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ shield. It is one of the most durable smartwatches in the industry. It comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, IP68 rating, and 5 ATM water-resistant, meaning Samsung's new smart wearable capable of sustaining a wide range of environmental conditions and water pressure up to 50 meters for close to 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Active2 can track 39 workouts with many of them focusing on indoor workouts. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, fitness activities are mostly restricted to home and the company claims, the new watch can offer indoor goal-based, video-guided programmes available on the Samsung Health platform that syncs and records stats from the Watch for each workout on the calendar.

Samsung UV steriliser-cum-powerbank

Samsung's new device boasts dual UV lights on both top and bottom panels so that it can sanitise the device from almost all angles. It comes with a simple single-button interface and once switched on, it automatically cleans the device and turns off after the 10 minutes. Also, it will continue to charge the mobile wirelessly.



Samsung UV Steriliser-cum-powerbank. Credit: Samsung



The 'Samsung UV Steriliser', which comes in 196 x 96 x 33 mm dimensions, is big enough to allow users to clean earbuds and glasses in addition to the phones. It can effectively kill up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans. It has been tested by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS.

Samsung UV steriliser-cum-power bank costs around €58.38 (approx. Rs 4,940) in select global regions.

