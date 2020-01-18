Gadgets Weekly: Lava Z71, Cloudwalker TV soundbar and more

Consumer electronics majors Oppo, Lava, Cloudwalker and others launched new phones and related accessories in India this week (January 12-18).

Lava Z71

Lava's new Z71 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It features 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with LED flash on the back and a 5MP selfie camera with a soft flash that captures good pictures even low-light conditions. It also comes with professional mode and an AI studio Mode which enables users to click pictures using 6 level portraits.

The Lava Z71 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and the user can trigger it. It runs on 16nm class 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor backed by latest Android 9 Pie OS, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and also has a face-unlock feature and a fingerprint scanner. It costs Rs 6,299 and comes in colour options--Steel Blue and Ruby Red.

Cloudwalker Burst TV Soundbar series



CloudWalker Burst TV Soundar series (Credit: CloudWalker)



The new Cloudwalker Burst TV Soundbar series comes in two variants - Burst I2000 50W with built-in subwoofer and Burst E3000 100W with an external subwoofer.

It boasts Party Light Mode with 11 different LED light effects and with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, it can work with a 10-meter range. Besides that, it supports AUX, Line IN & Optical port enables easy connection with any TV, mobile, set-top box, DVD and MP3 players or other compatible devices.

The new Burst TV soundbar series also boasts five Preset Equalizer modes - Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock and comes with Digital Signal Processing to enjoy subtle details.

The Burst TV I2000 50W series costs Rs 6,999 and the E3000 100W can be bought for Rs 7,999.

Oppo F15



Oppo F15 launched in India(Oppo India website screen-shot)



The USP of the Oppo F15 is the photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module, having 48MP (f/1.7)+ 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens+2MP depth sensor+ 2MP mono lens on the back. It also houses a 16MP selfie front camera with f2/2.0 aperture.

Honor 9X



Honor 9X series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The new Honor 9X ships with the Kirin 710G octa-core processor backed by the GPU Turbo 3.0 technology for the smooth gaming experience, 4GB/6GB RAM, Android Pie-based EMUI 9 OS, 128GB storage (expandable) and a 4000mAh battery that is enough to last more than a day under mixed usage. It costs Rs 19,999.

Honor MagicWatch 2 & Band 5i



Honor MagicWatch 2 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Besides the Honor 9X, the Chinese company launched Honor MagicWatch 2 and Band 5i.

The MagicWatch 2 features 1.39-inch HD AMOLED(454x454p) screen with 326 PPI (pixels per inch). It comes encased in a 316L stainless steel shell.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a proprietary Huawei Kirin A1 chipset and also houses a heart rate sensor in addition to special SpO2 and VO2 features, which measures oxygen saturation level in the bloodstream. This will help the user on how the body is adapting to the workouts or altitudes, which comes handy for people with breathing and heart problems. It also guide users on how much interval time gap they should have between workouts. Its price starts from Rs 11,999.



Honor Band 5i (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Whereas the Honor Band 5i features a 0.5-inch full touch color display with HD (160x80p) resolution and has 5 ATM ratings. It comes with a Tru Seen 3.0, TruSleep and SpO2 (will be activated via a software update soon). Also, it tracks and displays data heart rate, workout time, distance, stride frequency, speed, calories, aerobic/anaerobic results for a more in-depth workout plan. It costs Rs 1,999.

