Gadgets Weekly: Mi 10 Ultra, Daiwa smart 4K LED TV, Dell Latitude Chromebook and more

Technology majors such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Daiwa, Dell, and Itel, among others launched a new phone, smart TVs, enterprise laptop series and related accessories such as speakers and more this week (August 9-August 15).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

The new Mi 10 Ultra comes with 6.67-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 p) AMOLED with 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to peak brightness of 1120, in-screen fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB/12GB/16GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, 4500mAh battery with 120W QC 5, PD3.0 wired, and it also supports 50W wireless fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging.

It houses a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with 1/ 1.32-inch OV48C sensor,1.2μm, f/1.85 aperture, OIS, 8P lens) + 48MP (with Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with f/4.1 aperture for 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser)+ 20MP ( with 128-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)+ 12MP (with 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait) + dual-tone triple LED flash, 8K at 24fps, 4K 60fps, 960fps at 1080p. On the front, it comes with a 20MP snapper.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra price starts at ¥5,299 (approx. Rs 57,056) and will in available initially in China later this month.

Daiwa smart TV series

Consumer electronics company Daiwa has launched new 'made in India' 4K UHD TVs in two sizes-- 49-inch (D50BT162 ) and a 55-inch (D55BT162)--for Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,499, respectively in India.

They come with a 3840x2160p resolution LED screen and said to offer 40% enhanced brightness. The new Daiwa TV series feature Cricket mode, Cinema mode, backlight control, 20Watt box Speaker, and dbx-tv audio technology with four sound modes.



Daiwa's new smart TV series. Credit: Daiwa



They boast Android 9.0 TV-based Daiwa’s own UI – The BIGWALL, that comes with certified apps (Cloud TV Certified AOSP) such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube and many more with up to 1700000+ hours of content, along with the app ‘Movie Box’ storing 7000+ free movies in 16 different languages across genres with new movie add ons every day.

Inside, it is powered by A-55 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. Connectivity features include HDMI ports x 3 , USB x2, Bluetooth, in-built Wi-Fi modem, Optical output x 1, and E-share for screen mirroring and using your smartphone as an air mouse.

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise

The new 2-in-1 Dell Latitude model comes with a 14-inch screen and is touted to come with a 4K panel with Low Blue Light display, a first for Chromebook Enterprise model.

Inside, it comes with Windows 10 Pro, up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor option and can work up to 8.6 times faster in Google Sheets. It also supports LTE mobile broadband and Intel WiFi 6. The company says the device comes with modernized keyboard design and new touchpad featuring quiet click and larger surface area for more precision and comfort.



Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Credit: Dell



Connectivity ports and slots include uSIM card tray (optional), Universal Audio Jack, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 with Powershare, Wedge-shaped Lock Slot, HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 3 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort (USB Type-C ), Thunderbolt3 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort (USB Type-C), uSD 4.0 Memory Card Reader, SmartCard Reader (optional)

It also boasts 21 hours of battery life and can charge quickly from 0% up to 35% in as little as 20 minutes with ExpressCharge Boost or get up to 80% charge in as fast as an hour with ExpressCharge. Also, the Dell laptop comes with an optional built-in privacy panel and camera privacy shutter.

The new Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available now starting at $1,299.00 and will be available soon with Intel Core i3 processors starting at $1,099.00.

Itel IBS-10 speaker

The new Itel IBS-10 comes with 10W stereo sound and extra stability. It also houses a 1500mAh cell, promising up to 6 hours of battery life. Also, there’s a separate play/pause and volume button that also resets Bluetooth pairing and maintains a refined sound.



Itel's new speaker. Credit: Itel



With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the device can sync right up with the smartphone. It can be connected through Aux connectivity and T-Card support. It also supports Wireless FM as well.

It flaunts comes in the medium-sized speaker design form and is available in black colour; the device comes with a free aux cable and can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics stores for Rs 1,299.

Atulya Steriliser



Atulya sterilizer. Credit: Atulya



Atulya costs Rs 12,700. It has the capability to penetrate up to a depth of 5 meters across surfaces. Unlike UV and chemical-based products it is proven to be safe against cancer, retina damage, and skin diseases. Atulya is tested for Covid / virus sterilization by DIAT using the revolutionary Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) technique. The unit is compliant to NFX French Sterilization Compliance, STAATT II compliant (USA) and is CE and EN13485 certified for international quality standards, the company said.



Atulya Steriliser specifications. Credit: Atulya



Infinix Snokor iRocker earbuds



Infinix Snokor iRocker earbuds. Credit: Infinix



The new Snokor iRocker earbuds flaunt Goose egg design. It promises to offer bass boost and comes with a multi-function button control, high capacity battery with up to 20-hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, and IPX 4, among others at Rs 1,499.



Infinix Charger Cable 2. Credit: Infinix



The company also announced a 10W charger and cable combo compatible with all Infinix and other mobile devices. The company is offering a 1- meter long Micro USB cable is sturdily designed to withstand daily wear-and-tear. Furthermore, the cable is said to be reliable as it comes with voltage surge protection and works in the universal voltage range of 100-240V. The price of the device will be revealed soon on Flipkart.

Itel Vision 1



Vision 1 launched in India. Credit: Itel



Itel has launched a new Vision 1 variant in India for Rs 6,999. It comes with 6.08-inch HD+ (1560x720p) IPS waterdrop display with up to 500 nits brightness, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Unisoc SC9863A octa-core, Android 9 OS, 4,000mAh battery, dual camera 8MP + 0.08MP with flash light, a 5MP Big Pixel (1.4µm) with AI Beauty Mode and face unlock capability.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Mystic Blue

Samsung launched a new Galaxy Note20 in Mystic Blue model. It sports an Infinity-O display and also gorgeous unibody design language and IP68 certification. On the front, it features a 6.7-inch flat full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400x1080p) with a pixel density of 393ppi and HDR10+ certified.

Galaxy Note20 houses triple-camera module-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (with Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 120-degree, f/2.2) +12MP Wide-angle Camera( with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 79-degree, f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch image sensor size) +64MP Telephoto Camera (with Pixel size: 0.8μm, FOV: 76-degree, f/2.0) with Space Zoom, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, Up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Tracking AF.

On the front, it features a 10MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel AF, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80-degree, and f/2.2 aperture.



The new Mystic Blue model of the Galaxy Note20. Credit: Samsung India



It ships with 4,300mAh battery and comes with improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible). Its price starts at Rs 77,999.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition

Xiaomi's new Mi TV Lux is the world's first transparent television. It boasts 55-inch 4K (3840 × 2160p) Transparent Organic Light Emitting Diode (TOLED) display with a 178-degree viewing angle and supports peak brightness up to 1000 nits, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10+ certification, 98.5% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, MEMC, and Dolby Vision.

For the uninitiated, TOLED screen is said to come with transparent components and everything that forms the screen. This technology does not require backlighting and this makes the content-- images and video look floating on the transparent glass. However, the normal OLED screens used in TVs in the market, come with a reflective cathode layer, which makes it opaque on the backside.



Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition. Credit: Xiaomi



Xiaomi Mi TV Lux edition also boasts several options to further enhance the viewing experience such as professional game mode, automatic low latency mode (ALLM),1ms instantaneous response, DC dimming, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) aka dynamic display refresh rate, which thwarts picture delays, tears, freezes and also comes handy while gaming via powerful consoles.

Xiaomi Mi Tv Lux comes packed with a MediaTek MT9650 quad-core (Cortex A73 x 4) processor with Mali-G52 MC1 graphics engine backed by Android TV-powered MIUI for TV, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (including HDMI eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet MPEG1/2/4, H.264, H.265, Dolby Atmos and DTS audio.

The new Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition costs ¥49,999 (approx. Rs 5,37,796) and will initially available in China later this month.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

The new Redmi K30 Ultra features 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) E3 AMOLED aspect ratio, HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 1200 nit, in-display fingerprint sensor, IR Sensor, 7nm class Dimensity 1000+ CPU, Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, 6GB/8GB LPPDDR4 RAM, 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB UFS 2.1 storage, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS and a 4500mAh battery with 33W charger.



The new Redmi K30 Ultra launched in China. Credit: Xiaomi



It houses quad-camera module-- 64MP (with 1/1.7-inch Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, 7P lens) + 5MP (50mm equivalent) macro lens with 3cm ~ 7cm autofocus macro) + 13MP (with 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens) + 2MP depth sensor (with 1.75 μm) wiht LED flash, 4K, 1080p full HD, 720p HD video recording capability and on the front, it features a 20MP shooter. Its price starts at ¥1,999 (approx. Rs 21,524) and will be available initially in China

