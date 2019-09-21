Gadgets Weekly: Motorola Android TV, Nokia 7.2 and more

This week, it was raining smart TVs in India. Xiaomi and Motorola brought in a slew new line of Android-powered televisions in varying sizes and price range. Besides that, new phones and projectors also made there way to the subcontinent.

Here are the list top gadgets launched in India this week (September 15-21)

Motorola Android TV

Motorola in collaboration with Flipkart launched its first-ever television series. It comes in in six variants- 32 HD ready, 43-inch full HD, four Ultra HD models in sizes- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The 32-inch TV comes with LG-made display panel, 2.5GB RAM, 8GB storage, a quad-core CPU, Mali-470 GPU, 20W speaker output. It costs Rs 13,999.

Except for the size, the 43-inch full HD TV too comes with the same specifications as the aforementioned model and costs Rs 24,999.

On the other hand, the Ultra HD TVs comes with Dolby Vision, HDR content support, 2.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, quad-core CPU and Mali 450-series graphics engine.

The 43-inch UHD model supports 20W speaker, while the rest of the 4K TVs come with 30W front-firing speakers.

Moto E6 Plus



Moto E6 Plus series (Picture Credit: Motorola India/Twitter screengrab)



Motorola's new Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display, 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core, 650Hz IMG PowerVR GE8320, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Pie OS, 13MP+2MP dual camera with LED flash, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery with 10W charger. It costs Rs 7,999.

Xiaomi Mi TVs



New Mi LED TVs launched in India (Picture Credit: Xiaomi India)



Xiaomi, earlier in the week, hosted Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru. It unveiled a new Mi TV 4X series smart TVs. It is said to be the Xiaomi’s first TV to boast in-house Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology. It features a 4K 10-bit HDR display with a full-metal design, thin bezels, and an ultra-bright display. It has a wide colour gamut and has RealityFlow (to convert 24 fps picture to 60 fps for the TV). It has 20W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The Mi TV 4X (50) and Mi TV 4X (43) also sport 4K 10-bit HDR displays, coupled with the same 20W stereo speakers with support for DTS-HD. The Mi TV 4X series features VPE calibration, Xiaomi’s in-house image processing technology for deeper contrasts and better colours. It was announced that VPE will soon also be rolled out to the older models. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X prices start at Rs 24,999.

Besides new Mi LED TVs, Xiaomi also launched new Mi Band 4 and water purifier in India.

Nebula Mars II projector

Anker-owned Nebula launched new projector dubbed as the ‘Mars II’. The Android 7.1-power device comes in lunchbox style DLP (Digital Light Processing) projector design. It promises to support HD (1280 × 720p) picture and come with dual 10-watt speakers with deep bass to deliver cinematic sound and a 4-hour battery.

Get the Giant screen action, into your Home. The Projector comes with carrying handle and compact size shaped cube, with its edges smoothly curved off. The projector supports, 300 ANSI lumens brightness, and DLP IntelliBright technology that combines to provide a crisp, clear picture. It's 1 Second Auto-Focus sets down at any distance and angle to get a focused picture in 1 second.



Nebula Mars II projector (Picture Credit: Nebula)



It can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker too which can blast 30-odd hours of tunes on a single charge. With Android OS support, users can run streaming and media apps such as Netflix, Youtube, and more.

The projector comes with HDMI and USB 3 ports along with Bluetooth option. It also supports physical remote and can be operated from Android Nebula Connect app available on both iOS and Android mobiles. It also offers a mouse-cursor mode, which can be handy for controlling some apps. Nebula Mars II costs Rs 51,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M30s and M10s:



Galaxy M30s series (Picture Credit: Samsung India)



Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display, Samsung's proprietary Exynos 9611 processor backed by Android Pie-based OneUI, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 6,000mAh battery. Its price starts at Rs 13,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M10s features 6.4-inch HD+ super AMOLED screen with Infinity-V design. Under-the-hood, it comes with Exynos 7884B processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Android Pie-based OneUI, a dual primary camera (13MP+5MP), an 8MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh cell. It costs Rs 8,999.

Nokia 7.2 Android One

HMD Global Oy launched the new mobile Nokia 7.2 Android One in India for prices starting at Rs 18,599.

It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ PureDisplay screen and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, Android Pie OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a 3,500mAh battery.

Vivo V17 Pro



Vivo V17 Pro series (Picture Credit: Vivo India)



Vivo launched the new V17 Pro in India. It comes with a 6.44-inch full HD super AMOLED screen, dual 32MP+8MP pop-up camera, primary quad-camera module with 48MP+ 8MP+13MP+ 2MP sensors, Android Pie-based Funtouch 9.1 OS with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,100mAh battery. It costs Rs 29,999.

