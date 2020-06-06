Gadgets Weekly: Realme Watch, Smart TV, Galaxy A31 and more

As the world is starting to relax lockdown restrictions and open up economic activities, technology companies too, have commenced launching their new line of products in the market.

However, to avoid crowding, firms are now announcing their gadgets online. This week (May 31-June), Samsung, Realme, and Nikon, among others released phones, smart TVs, cameras, and more.

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Realme Watch

The new Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch Color Touchscreen with 320x320p resolution, up to 380 nits brightness and is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Furthermore, it boasts an IP68 rating, meaning the device can sustain water pressure up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it can last up to 9 days under normal usage. And, on the power-saving mode, it can go upto 20 days.

It comes with an in-built PPG optical heart rate sensor (made by Goodix) and can track heartbeats round the clock 24x7. The heart rate monitoring is achieved by emitting specific wavelength green light to the skin and then detecting the reflected light. It involves multiple key factors such as accuracy, skin tone compatibility and power consumption, the company claims.

With a BloodOxygen Saturation Level Monitor (spO2), the Realme Watch can monitor blood oxygen at any time with high accuracy comparable to medical blood oxygen monitors.

It can track- 14 different sports modes such as Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical machine, Yoga and Cricket.

For now, it can only be paired with the Android phones, as the Realme Link app is available on Google Play. It is yet to bring the same for the Apple iPhone.

Once paired, the user can screen the phone calls, view SMS, and third-party app messages. The Realme Watch can automatically unlock the phone when approaching, which is convenient and fast. Realme Watch can also remotely control the music player on the smartphone, one can easily pause and play music while running.

The Realme Watch is available in three colours--Red, Blue and Green--for Rs 3,999 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Smart TV

The new Realme smart TV sports a premium, bezel-less design, and comes with brightness up to 400 nits. Inside, it comes with the Chroma Boost picture engine, which increases brightness by 20% more than the average and the colors vivid, even in the brightest lights.



Realme Watch. Credit: Realme India



It is powered by MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor. The RAM can clock speed up to 2133MHz, which is faster than normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It also features Dolby Audio certificated 24W Quad Stereo speakers, comprising two sets of speakers that are located at the bottom. Each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter, enabling the Realme Smart TV to create a surround sound system, and enhance the consumer experience, the company claims.

It runs Android 9.0, and the remote comes with Google Assistant, which allows owners to adjust volume, find content on the TV with just the voice commands. The TV comes pre-installed with key apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, users can download 5000+ apps from the Google play store.

It is available in the two most sizes- 32-inch and 43-inch-- for Rs 12,999 and Rs 21,999. Flipkart customers can avail the special offer of 6 months free trial of Youtube Premium and Standard EMI option while buying is also available on realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme Smart TV comes with a one-year warranty, and an additional one year of warranty on Panel.

Samsung Galaxy M11 & M01

Samsung's new the Galaxy M11 houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor backed by Android 10-based One UI 2.0 with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Samsung Health, Doby Atmos and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger support.



The Galaxy M11. Credit: Samsung



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple camera-- main 13MP sensor + 5MP (Ultra-Wide) + 2MP and on the front, it ships with the 8MP snapper.

The Galaxy M11 series price starts at Rs 10,999 and will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

The Galaxy M01 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, Android 10 OS, Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP+2MP dual-camera on the back, 5MP (beauty mode), Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health and a 4,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.



The Galaxy M01 Credit: Samsung



The Galaxy M01 comes in just one variant 3GB+32GB storage for Rs 8999. It comes in black, blue and red colours.

Nikon Z 50 Vloggers Kit

Popular camera-maker Nikon introduced an all-new ‘Nikon Z 50 Vloggers Kit’ at a special price in India.

The Nikon Z50 Vloggers Kit comes with Nikon Digital camera Z50 with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, small- rig Vlogging Mounting Plate, Saramonic Vmic-Mini, Joby Gorillapod Slr Zoom & Ball Head Bundle (3Kg.), Aputure Amaran AL-M9 Pocket-Sized Daylight-Balanced LED Light, Nikon EN-EL25 (Additional Battery), 64GB SD card and Jealiot Hero 0665 series bag.



The new Z50 Vlogger Kit. Credit: Nikon



The Nikon Vloggers Kit originally costs Rs 1,12,170, but it is being offered at a special price of Rs 89,990.

Amazfit Bip S

The Amazfit Bip S features a 1.28-inch always-on display with true bright colours with 64 Gamut, 5 ATM water-resistant rating and a high capacity battery, which can offer up to 40 days. It has in-built GPS and GLONASS dual-mode positioning, which will allow the user to accurately track the route and distance.



Amazfit Bip S. Credit: Huami



The Amazfit Bip S comes equipped with daily tracking activities along with 10 sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Open water, Pool, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle.

It also boasts an in-house developed optical sensor, which the company promises to offer high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values. It costs Rs 4,999.

Samsung Galaxy A31



The Galaxy A31 Credit: Samsung



Samsung's new Galaxy A31 boasts quad-camera module-- 48MP main sensor + 8MP(Ultra Wide) + 5MP( for Macro)+ 5MP (depth) sensor on the back. It also supports AR Doodle and Scene Optimiser (30 scenes), which can automatically improve the picture quality according to the surrounding environment. It costs Rs 21,999.

