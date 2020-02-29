Gadgets Weekly: Realme X50 Pro, iQ300 and more

Popular consumer electronics major such as Realme, Samsung, Xiaomi and also the new player iQoo from China and among others launched new phones, and related accessories this week (February 23-29).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme on February 24 unveiled the new flagship X50 Pro 5G in India. It flaunts a 6.44-inch Samsung super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core (with Kryo 585 cores) chipset and is aptly backed by a five-dimensional Vapor Cooling System, 5th generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Adreno 650 GPU, which is touted offer desktop-level gaming on mobile. It comes with 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.0+Turbo write+HPB), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,200mAh battery with support for Type-C 65W SuperDart Charger. With just three minutes of charging, the phone can play an entire movie.

Realme X50 Pro boasts quad-camera module--with 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera (with Samsung GW1, 1/1.72-inch lens, 26mm pixel size, FOV 78.6-degree field of view, f/1.8, 6P lens)+8MP Ultra wide-angle & macro camera (with 15.7mm pixel size, FOV 119-degree, f/2.3, 5P lens, 3cm focus)+12MP Tele camera (54.0mm, f/2.5, 5P lens)+2MP B&W Portrait Camera (with FOV 88.8-degree, f/2.4). It comes with 20x zoom support. It's price starts at Rs 37,999.

Read more | Realme X50 Pro: Everything you need to know

iQoo 3

The new iQoo 3 sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) Polar View display with a pixel density of 409 ppi (pixels per inch) and can offer peak brightness up to 1200 nits

Inside, it comes with 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 4,400mAh battery with 55W charger in-box.

It also boasts 48MP main camera (with Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79) and is backed by 13MP Telephoto (f/2.46) up to 10x Zoom, a 13MP super wide-angle lens (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view & macro shot capability and a dedicated 2MP sensor (f/2.4) for Bokeh effect.



The new iQoo 3 come feature-rich camera hardware (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the front, it features 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor) with f/2.45 aperture. The new iQoo 3 prices start at Rs 36,999.

Read more | iQoo 2 hands-on review: First impression

Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones



Mi dual driver in-ear earphones (Credit: Xiaomi)



The new Xiaomi earphones houses 10mm and 8mm dynamic drivers, which promises to deliver rich bass and crisp treble. The company says the earphones are designed to offer an immersive sound experience, minimal sound distortion while offering extra bass, sparkling trebles and clear mids.

The outer shell of the earphone features an elegant carbon outlook and comes with the anodized aluminium cavity perfected with a zircon sandblasting procedure. This procedure makes the earphones lightweight, scratch proof and fingerprint resistant.

It also comes with soft anti-slip earplugs that perfectly fit the contour of the ears offering exceptional comfort.Mi dual driver in-ear earphones come in two colours Blue and Black. It costs Rs 799 and will be available on Mi.Com, Mi homes and Amazon starting February 25 onwards.

ZOOOK Herculean Pro



The Herculean Pro (Credit: Zoook)



The new Zoook speaker comes with built-in amplifier and smooth equalizer bass & treble controller with 200W sound output capability. It supports multiple connectivity, with Bluetooth (v4.2), on-board USB reader, TF card slot and Aux, to play MP3 or other music files. The device weight 8 kg and comes with double handles on the top (standard and extendable) and wheels at the bottom, providing easy mobility.

The speaker houses a comprehensive control panel to enable the owner to manually adjust echo, bass, volume treble, etc. Also, it also comes with FM receiver so the users can tune in to their favourite radio station. It

It features a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery and costs Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31:



The Galaxy M31 launched in India (Credit: Samsung)



The Galaxy M31 features 6.44-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display, Exynos 2.3Ghz Exynos 9611 octa-core processor backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and Android 10-based One UI 2.

It houses a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than two days under normal usage.

The new Samsung phone houses quad-camera module--primary 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field of view, dedicated 5MP lens for macro shots and a 5MP depth sensor to good portrait mode pictures. It supports 4K video recording, HDR, Panorama and a host of filters and editing options to enhance the photography experience.

On the front, it houses a 32MP sensor with 4K video and slo-mo video recording capability. Its price starts at Rs 15,999 in India.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy M31: All you need to know

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.