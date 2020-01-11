Gadgets Weekly: Samsung smart TVs, Realme 5i and more

Several top technology companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi-backed Huami, OnePlus, Lenovo and others kicked off the new year with launch new line of products ranging from smart TVs, phones, laptops to smart fitness trackers at CES 2020, Las Vegas this week.

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Netgear Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi Mesh Router



The new Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi Mesh router showcased at CES 2020 (Credit: Netgear)



It combines capabilities of the Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi system with 4G LTE cellular connection to provide the user an alternative to the traditional wired internet options based on Cable/Fiber or DSL connections. It comes handy when the wireline service gets disrupted due to damages to underground optic fibers during road digging, a common occurrence in the Indian cities.

The Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router is capable of up to 1.2Gbps over 4G LTE and is combined with high-performance tri-band AC2200 Wi-Fi. The company has showcased the device at the recently concluded CES 2020 event and is expected to bring to global regions including India in the coming weeks. Price is likely to be announced during the local launch events.

Samsung smart TVs



New Samsung 2020 QLED 8K TV (Credit: Samsung)



South Korean company unveiled the 2020 8K QLED display-based Q950TS smart TV series. It is touted to be the first ultra-thin television to boast surround sound audio and a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent.

It is said to be the first TV in the industry to support the playback of native 8K content. "In 2020, consumers will be able to enjoy and stream AV1 codec videos filmed in 8K on QLED 8K TVs. All Samsung TVs in the 2020 8K line will ship with this capability built-in," Samsung said.

Besides the smart TVs, the company showcased Galaxy Note10 Lite and S10 Lite at the Las Vegas.

Read more | Key features of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite



LG smart TVs



LG's new 8K OLED TV (Credit: LG)



LG launched eight TVs with new 77- and 65-inch class models, which will join the LG's existing 88- and 75-inch screen sizes.

It includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG Signature OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95). They are powered the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor and support native 8K content from sources including HDMI and USB digital inputs, codecs such as HEVC, VP9, and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube. LG’s 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI, the company claims.

OnePlus Concept One



OnePlus Concept One (Credit: OnePlus)



As advertised, the OnePlus Concept One boasts disappearing camera feature and the credit has to go to official merchandise partner McLaren, which has lend its Electrochromic glass technology to the Chinese company. The same glass has long been used by the British automobile giant for its 720S luxury sports car's top-panel to control sunlight inside.

The company says its engineers took 18 months of intense work to get a small functional unit, which can be fit into the Concept One.

Basically, what the Electrochromic glass does is that it can switch between transparent and opaque (when electricity is passed), which comes handy in hiding the camera in plain sight and only gets revealed when snapping photos or recording a video. In the OnePlus Concept One, it can transform from opaque to transparent and vice-versa in just 0.7 seconds.

Read more | Will the OnePlus Concept One hit stores in 2020?

Flipkart MarQ Falkon AerBook



MarQ Falkon Aerbook (Credit: Flipkart)



It sports 13.3-inch LCD IPS screen and comes with Microsoft Windows 10 OS, Intel's 8th gen Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It can be expanded up to 1TB via an SSD slot.

Also, it supports webcam for video chat and comes with a 37Watt-hrs cell and offers up to 5 hours of battery life.

Read more | Price availability details of Falkon Aerbook.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold



ThinkPad X1 Fold (Credit: Lenovo)



Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Fold sports flexible OLED display and the company and Microsoft have collaborated to bring special Windows 10 version with clever mode-switching applications to adapt to multiple use cases of the new design language.

As far as durability is concerned, the company says the ThinkPad X1 Fold has undergone several stress tests on both display and the hinge to make sure the laptop lasts longer.

The company says the hinge mechanism, combined with lightweight alloys including a carbon fiber reinforced frame plate, optimizes the viewing experience when unfolded flat.

Read more | Price and availability of ThinkPad X1 Fold

Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch



Amazfit T-Rex (Credit: Huami)



Xiaomi-backed Huami showed off the Amazfit T-Rex at CES 2020. It is a rugged smart wearable, tailor-made for outdoor junkies. It comes with US Military Standard 810g (MIL-STD-810G) certification and 5 ATM ratings.

Inside, it houses Photoplethysmogram (PPG) optical heart rate monitor sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, geomagnetic, ambient light and can track more than 20 activities with calorie burn count and sleep pattern. As far as connectivity is concerned, it supports GPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Also, it comes with a 390mAh battery, which can last up to 40 days.

Read more | Launch date and price details of Amazfit T-Rex

Realme 5i



Realme 5i series (Credit: Realme)



Realme 5i is a photography-centric budget phone. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module- 12MP (with Sony IMX360 sensor)+ 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor+2MP for macro shots with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie shooter.

Read more | Realme 5i: Everything you need to know



Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.