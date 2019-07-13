Gadgets Weekly: Tecno Phantom 9, Nokia 9 and more

As we enter the mid-July, more gadgets made their way to the Indian market. This week, we witnessed the launch of Apple's new MacBook series, flagship Nokia 9 series and more.

Here are top tech products hit Indian markets this week (July 7-13)

Tecno Phantom 9:

It sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 600 nits brightness. Tecno Phantom 9 also boasts in-screen finger sensor offering second layer of biometric security in addition to the face unlock capability.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor backed by MG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android Pie-based HiOS 5, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses triple-camera module with a 16MP primary sensor (with Quad LED flash, F1.85 aperture), an 8MP (with 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens with F2.2 Aperture, 2.5cm macro photography) and a 2MP depth sensor (with F2.8 aperture). On the front, it boasts 32MP snapper with F2.0 aperture and dedicated dual LED flash.

The new Tecno Phantom 9 is priced at Rs 14999 and will be available via Flipkart India starting July 17. All Tecno-branded smartphones come with a promise of “111” under which a consumer is entitled to a 1-time screen replacement for six months, 100 days free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty.

Nokia 9 PureView:



After weeks of speculations, HMD Global Oy launched the new Nokia 9 PureView in India.

For the uninitiated, Nokia 9 PureView boasts five ZEISS 12MP cameras-- three Monochrome and two RGB colour sensors-- with F1.82 aperture assisted by an LED flash and laser autofocus.

It comes with advanced photography software that makes resultant images are of HDR (High Dynamic Range) quality. The company proclaims that the five cameras simultaneously capture the image and fuse it together into one 12MP photo with outstanding dynamic range and depth of field.

HMD Global has also collaborated with Adobe Lightroom exclusively for Nokia 9 PureView to develop new feature. It is capable of capturing images in uncompressed raw DNG (Digital Negative) format and the device owners can edit them directly on the phone, which will definitely impress photography aficionados.

Other stipulated features include 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED-based PureDisplay with In-screen fingerprint sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and IP67 certifications.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor with 6GB LPDDR4X, 128GB storage and Android Pie OS with Google Assistant (dedicated button), a 3,200mAh battery and charging via Type C USB port and also supports Qi Wireless charging. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Near Field Communication and more.

The new Nokia 9 PureView costs Rs 49,999 and will be available for purchase next week on July 17 onwards via Flipkart and authorised retail chains in India. As part of the promotional launch campaign, HMD Global is offering a Rs 5,000 gift card and a pair of Nokia 705 earbuds for a limited period with the purchase of the device on the official Nokia mobile store website. If you are planning to buy the Nokia 9 PureView on brick-and-mortar stores can claim up to 10-percent Cashback on HDFC.

New Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series:



New Apple MacBook series



The new MacBook Air flaunts a thin and light design in three colour finishes. It comes with convenience and security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, immersive wide stereo sound and all-day battery life.

It also sports a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone that can intuitively adjust the colour temperature of the screen for a more comfortable viewing experience. It is powered by 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz (with 4MB L3 cache), 2133MHz 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 617 (with support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors -eGPUs), 128GB/256GB (PCIe-based SSD) and houses Built-in 49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery, which offers up to 12 hours wireless web, up to 13 hours iTunes movie playback, up to 30 days of standby time and comes with 30W USB-C Power Adapter with USB-C power port.

The top-end MacBook Pro comes in two variants- 13.3-inch and 15-inch- having LED-backlit display with IPS technology.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 2133MHz 8GB LPDDR3 onboard memory and CPU options include 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz and 128MB of eDRAM and 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz and 128MB of eDRAM. The SSD options include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage. Consumers can choose between two Graphics options-- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655.

On the other hand, the 15.4-inch model houses 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 onboard memory. As far as CPU configuration is concerned, it has two options-- one, 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz, with 12MB, shared L3 cache and other will have 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, with 16MB shared L3 cache.

The new MacBook Air starts at Rs 99,900 and is available at Rs 92,704 for college students, and MacBook Pro starts at Rs 119,900 and is available at Rs 111,264 for college students. Both will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers from July 25 onward.

