Gadgets Weekly: Vivo Y50, Mi NoteBook 14 and more

As the markets open up in the country, technology companies such as Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vu, and Lenovo are going on full throttle with the launch of new phones, tablets, laptops, and TVs to meet the pent-up demand after more than two and half months of lockdown.

Vivo Y50

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, earlier in the week, launched a mid-range phone Y50 series in India.

The new Vivo Y50 comes with 6.53-inch Full HD+(2340 x 1080p) iView display, 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 10-based FunTouch OS v10.0 and a 5,000mAh battery, which is good enough to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts quad-camera module-- 13MP (f/2.2 aperture) + ultra-wide angle 8MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP depth sensor(f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP macro (f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

It costs Rs 17,990 and is available for purchase on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CLiQ, and across all partner retail stores.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 series

The company is offering two variants-- a generic Mi NoteBook 14 and a special Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. They share the same exterior looks but differ in terms of internal hardware.



The new Mi Notebook 14. Credit: Xiaomi



The Mi Notebook 14 series flaunt sleek unibody design with magnesium-Aluminum alloy case and an anodized sandblasted coating on top. They come with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, 2,666MHz 8GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 Home Edition pre-loaded, 65W charger and DTS Audio Processing system.

As far as the keyboard is concerned, they feature Scissor Mechanism with ABS texture, 1.3mm key travel, and multi-touch trackpad.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite



The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Credit: Samsung



The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a smaller 10.4-inch WUXGA(2000×1200p) screen with a pixel density of 225 ppi (pixels per inch). On the back, it flaunts sturdy metallic shell and the base, it features dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos 3D to offer immersive surround sound.

Inside, it comes with an octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android 10 OS, and a massive 7,040mAh battery, which is said to be enough to play close to 13 hours of video.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes in two screen sizes-- 14-inch and 15-inch. They feature a full HD (1,920x1,080P) IPS display. They have narrow bezels and come with Dolby Audio system that promised to deliver crystal-clear sound for video, streaming music, or video-chatting. It weighs close to 1.6kg and measures just 19.9mm thin.



The new IdeaPad Slim 3 series launched in India. Credit: Lenovo



Inside, they ship with the 10th-generation Intel iCore processor, Windows 10 series software, and is backed by hybrid SSD storage (there is also HDD option as well). There is special Q-Control technology, which the owner can swap effortlessly between Max Mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance and Stealth Mode for the quietest user experience. The prices start at Rs 26,990.

Vu 4K Ultra LED smart TVs

The new Vu Ultra 4K TVs come in four sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They have the same design language and come with Ultra-edge 4K(3840 x 2160p) Display that enhances 40 % brightness level to avail the best viewing experience even in daylight.



The new Ultra 4K TV series launched in India. Credit: Vu California



It also boasts new Pro Picture Calibration feature that allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls such as gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range, and host of other technical features. The prices start at Rs 25,999.

