Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 23, 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 23, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 00:41 ist

Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.

Lucky Colour: Amber.

Lucky Number: 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

In a first, Seville to name and classify heatwaves

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

Varanasi Airport introduces announcements in Sanskrit

4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week

4 Gigs in Bengaluru to celebrate World Music Week

A peek into IKEA's largest store in India

A peek into IKEA's largest store in India

Why monkeypox may soon get a new name

Why monkeypox may soon get a new name

Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?

Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?

In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender

In Pics | Famous people who changed their gender

 