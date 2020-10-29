Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020

Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 29, 2020

  Oct 29 2020
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 01:08 ist

If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within.

Lucky colour: Mauve        

Lucky number:  6                                        

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope 2020
Zodiac

