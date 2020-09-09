Google begins to roll out Android 11 to Pixel phones and more

After months of beta testing, Google's Android team has officially begun rolling out the latest Android 11 OS update to all eligible devices.

The new Android 11 is coming with a truckload of new features in addition to much needed user-privacy security controls and more.

Key new attributes of Android 11 include Bubbles, which will allow users to pin the conversations of a loved one carried out on any app, on the home screen all time so that there is continuity and don't miss out on the latest pings. Also, the key conversations will show up even on always-on display and can 'breakthrough' the Do Not Disturb setting as well.

Furthermore, Android 11 will allow users to group all the messenger apps under the same roof. This will help the user engage with important conversations continuously and save time on switching back and forth between the current task and the messaging app.



Android 11 now brings a control panel for all smart home gadgets. Credit: Android



Another notable aspect of Android 11 is that it will now offer the option to control multiple smart home gadgets at a single place. The user just has to long-press the power button and access the controls. This feature again saves time to look for individual gadget app to control things such as turn on/off lights, adjust the thermostat, and more.

As far as privacy is concerned, Android 11 gives one-time permission that will allow the user to grant single-use access to the most sensitive permissions: microphone, camera, and location. This is very helpful as most of the time, apps seek these permissions soon after the installation on the phones, but continue to have unlimited access to sensitive components that can help bad actors to spy or even steal data.

Furthermore, Android 11 will make the phone smarter by identifying apps that haven't been used for long and 'auto-reset' all permissions of the unused apps and notify the same information to the user accordingly. He/she can always decide to re-grant the app permissions the next time they use the app.

With Android 11, Google Play store gets better and even more secure. Privacy fixes can be sent to the phone from Google Play, in the same way, the apps update. So users get these fixes as soon as they’re available, without having to wait for a full OS update.

Android 11 is also coming with a built-in screen recording feature. This will allow the user to share content, record with sound from the mic, device or both—no extra app required.

Android 11 brings new features exclusive to Pixel phones.



There are also dedicated features for Pixel phones too. Google phone users can organise and manage it better than before; the phone will offer app suggestions on the home screen based on the daily behaviour, and new overview actions that will allow the user to take a screenshot of an app and select text and images, and more.

Also, offer tips on quickly group apps by theme, like Photography, News, Navigation, Fitness and more.

Android 11 brings new Smart Reply on the Pixel’s keyboard that promises to make typing effortless by giving the user helpful suggestions when they're using chat apps. And it’s all processed on the phone to protect the user privacy.

Also, there is a Live View feature with Location Sharing option in Google Maps to easily meet up with loved one. If friends have chosen to share their location, the user can simply tap on their icon and then on Live View on the right side of the mobile screen.

Which phones will get Android 11 update?

As far as Google phones are concerned, Android 11 is currently available to the Pixel 2, 2 XL, Pixel 3, 3a, 3 XL, Pixel 4, and 4 XL models.

Google has confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro, latest phones of OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi phones will get the Android 11 in the coming weeks. Already, some models have received the Preview version and need more testing to weed out bugs. Once that is done, it will be rolled out en masse to the public.

