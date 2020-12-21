Google Camera Go app for budget phones gets HDR mode

Google Camera Go app for budget phones gets HDR mode

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 21 2020, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 10:17 ist

Google Camera app is one of the best photography apps in the Android ecosystem but was limited to mid-range and higher-end models. 

Later, the search engine giant introduced the special Camera Go for budget phones with bare minimum hardware. This greatly enhanced the user experience and also enabled devices to take good quality pictures.

In October, Google introduced Night mode to the Camera Go app, further improving the photography capabilities of the budget mobiles in a low-light environment. Now, it has gone a step further with HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode.

With HDR, phones will be able to get fantastic images with more detail by widening the exposure range. It will make the phone's camera to take multiple photos taken with different exposures and fuse them together revealing more and sharper details of the scene.

Rest assured, the photos taken on budget phones with Google Camera Go app will have near-accurate colours of the subject be it in the dark and bright sunlight.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Android
Google
Android Go

What's Brewing

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 