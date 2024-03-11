Google Doodle celebrates beloved 'flat white coffee' | Know it's origins

Google Doodles are known for its spontaneous alterations to the Google logo to honour various local and global subjects such as holidays, significant dates and influential figures who have left a mark on society. This time, the celebration is for a 'flat white.'

The 'flat white' is a coffee beverage speculated to have originated in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s, as it appeared on menus in Sydney and Auckland during that time.

On March 11 in 2011, the word 'flat white' was added to the Oxford English Dictionary, defining a coffee beverage consisting of steamed milk poured over espresso shot(s), topped with microfoam and served usually in a ceramic cup.