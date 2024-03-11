Google Doodle celebrates beloved 'flat white coffee' | Know it's origins

Google Doodles are known for its spontaneous alterations to the Google logo to honour various local and global subjects such as holidays, significant dates and influential figures who have left a mark on society. This time, the celebration is for a 'flat white.'
The 'flat white' is a coffee beverage speculated to have originated in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s, as it appeared on menus in Sydney and Auckland during that time.
On March 11 in 2011, the word 'flat white' was added to the Oxford English Dictionary, defining a coffee beverage consisting of steamed milk poured over espresso shot(s), topped with microfoam and served usually in a ceramic cup.
'Flat whites' are favored by coffee enthusiasts seeking a beverage with less foam, as it is typically 'flatter' compared to a cappuccino or latte. In numerous cafes throughout Australia and New Zealand, even globally, baristas often entice customers to try the drink by showcasing their skills and crafting artwork during its preparation.
The coffee-to-milk ratio distinguishes 'flat white' from other espresso-based coffees like latte and cappuccino. The espresso in a 'flat white' tends to have a stronger taste despite using the same quantity as in a 'latte.'
Today, as the flat white coffee has emerged as a beloved choice globally, Google Doodle's description says, “No matter the origins, coffee lovers worldwide agree it’s a favourite morning or arvo (afternoon) pick-me-up!"
