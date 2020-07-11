Google for India 2020 to kick off next week

The search engine giant has announced to host the 2020 edition of Google for India event next week. The upcoming programme though being conducted online is touted to be big and expect major announcements as the company has revealed that the Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google & Alphabet will attending it.

Google for India event is slated to kick off on July 13 at 2:00 pm on Google India's official YouTube channel.

Besides Pichai, several Google's top executives will also be participating in the event including Sanjay Gupta (country head & vice president, Google India, Caesar Sengupta (vice president, payments and next billion users), Google and Sapna Chadha (senior country marketing director) Google India and Southeast Asia.

Also, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications will also be attending the Google for India event.

"At the 6th edition of #GoogleForIndia, our product & business leaders will share their vision on building a helpful Internet for a billion Indians," Google India said.

In 2019, Google for India event witnessed big announcements including the opening of the Artificial Intelligence research hub in Bengaluru, India's silicon city, with a focus on the advancement of computer science research studies. Also, Google revealed that the free public Wi-Fi service, which was previously limited to Railway stations, will be extended to rural areas deprived of internet connectivity.



Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet. Credit: Google India/Twitter



Furthermore, Google Assistant got more India-specific features including real-time conversation in nine local languages. Also Discover section of Google app, going forward support seven languages--Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Google Lens also got improved to support Tamil, Marathi and Telugu for live translation of menus, road signs and more. Additionally, Google Bolo, a language learning app, which was started with Hindi will now support more local dialects-Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Also, Google partnered with Chotta Bheem and Katha Kids to offer more than 500 children-oriented stories in the Bolo app.

Google Pay also got a new Spot feature. It was space created for enterprise owners to display their catalogue of products to help customers find their requirements and make the purchase without leaving the Google Pay.

Also, the company formally announced a dedicated Google Pay Business app for business owners.

In 2020, with company CEO Sundar Pichai and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad participating in the Google for India event, we can expect some big announcements related to Google Pay, Assistant, expansion of Public Wi-Fi service, and more.

