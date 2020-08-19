Google Maps to get colourful facelift, more accurate city street details

The Covid-19 pandemic has put most people's travel plans on the back burner, but this hasn't stopped the search engine giant on improving Google Maps.

The company has announced to bring visual enhancements to Google Maps in addition to increasing the accuracy to find the precise location for the users.

Google Maps is touted to have high-definition satellite imagery covering more than 98-percent of the earth and now, a new color-mapping algorithm is being incorporated to improvise imagery and translate the data into an even more comprehensive, vibrant map of an area at a global scale.

With this, people will be able to view in original colors of the particular area. For instance, users will easily be able to differentiate tan, arid beaches, and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans, and ravines. Also, a place's vegetation will now be shown with lush natural green and users can also view pristine snow caps on the mountaintops.



Google Maps to offer natural colours of the particular territory. Credit: Google



The new changes will be applied in all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports.

Another big update coming in Google Maps is the detailed view of streets in the cities. It will show the accurate shape and width of a road to scale. And users can also see exactly where sidewalks, crosswalks and most importantly, help finding the pedestrian island. This crucial information will come handy to people with accessibility needs, like wheelchair or stroller requirements.



Google Maps to get a detailed street view. Credit: Google



Google has confirmed to bring the detailed street maps initially in select global cities starting with London, New York, and San Francisco in the coming months. It has plans to expand to more cities over time.

