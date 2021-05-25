Google now offers password protection to search history

Last week, Google I/O 2021 saw a lot of announcements about the latest developments in mobile OS, Search, Maps, Workspaces, and several other products.

There was a lot of information to digest and only a few such as Android 12, Google Maps got highlighted. The company said search queries with long sentences will get better results.

Now, it has come to light Google will also be providing password protection to search history. This is similar to the password list protection on Chrome settings.



Here's how to activate password protection for Google Search history data

Step 1: Go to 'activity.google.com' and tap on Manage my Activity

Step 2: A new pop-up window appears with two options-- 1) Require Extra verification & 2) Dont's require extra verification. Select- 1

Step 3: You will be asked to login in again and follow the instructions on the screen.

Once done, your search history will be viewed only after typing in the password.



Even if the user shares the same computer with others, the latter will not be able to view the search history of the particular account without the password.

In a related development, Google is offering permanent auto-delete history options-- three months, 18 months, and 36 months-- separately for Google Search (web and app activity), Location History, and YouTube.

Here's how to enable the auto-delete on the Google Activity page

Step 1: Go to 'activity.google.com' and tap on any of three options-- for Google Search (web and app activity), Location History and YouTube

Step 2: Tap on Auto-delete >> select the number of months (3 or 18 or 36)

