Google Photos app gets tool to delete blurred photo and save storage

Last year, Google announced to end the free Google Photos storage service from June 1, 2021 onwards. It said the company can no longer increase the storage capacity faster than people uploading billions of photos.

It revealed that the company's storage has more than 4 trillion images and videos and Google is recording more than 28 billion multimedia content uploads every week.

As of now, there is no restriction on users to upload photos, but after the June 1 deadline, they will have to pay money to increase the storage capacity (beyond the 15GB free quota) to add more photos.



Google Photos app can identify blurry useless that needs to deleted to clear space for new images. Credit: Google



As the deadline nears, Google has announced a new tool that identifies blurry photos, useless screenshots, and large videos, so users can delete them and make space for new quality images.

Also, it has introduced to feature that can estimate how many years (or months/days) are left before the 15GB storage gets filled. It can understand the user's behaviour in terms of how frequently he/she back up photos, videos and other content to their Google Account. Go to this Google Photos Storage help page (here) to get the estimation.



Google Photos app can estimate how long the 15GB cloud storage may last. Credit: Google



Must read | Top 6 alternative to Google Photos storage app

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.