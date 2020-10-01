Google Pixel 4a coming to India on this date

Google, during the 'Launch Night In' event on Wednesday (September 30) unveiled the Pixel 5 along with Pixel 4a 5G, Nest Audio smart speaker, and new Chromecast with Google TV. But, it left out a very crucial detail on when the Pixel 4a will be made available in India.

Several fans took to Twitter and tagged the official Made by Google handle to clarification. To That, the company replied that the Pixel 4a is slated to be released in India on Flipkart from October 17 onwards.

It can be noted that both the Pixel 5 and the 4a 5G models, like the 2019 flagship Pixel 4 will not be released in India. It quite strange because the latter had Soli Radar that uses radiofrequency that is specifically used by military and state-run science departments, so it was logical for Pixel 4 not launching in the sub-continent.

But, the new Pixel 5 and 4a 5G don't have any such hardware and yet Google is not committed to bringing them to India, which by the way is the world's fastest-growing market and second-biggest compared to China.

For now, Indian Pixel fans have to make do with the mid-range Pixel 4a for now. There is no word on pricing just yet. It cost $349 in the US and considering the phone will be imported, the price will be anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,999.

For the uninitiated, the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340p) OLED-based screen, Google's proprietary Titan M security module, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2 GHz x 2 cores + 1.8 GHz x 4 cores), Adreno 618 graphics engine, Android 10 with Google Lens, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage and 3140 mAh battery with 18W charger support.



Pixel 4a launching soon in India. Credit: Google



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a single 12.2 MP dual-pixel camera on the back with 1.4 μm pixel width, Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilisation, ƒ/1.7 aperture and 77-degree field of view. It also supports 1080p at 30 FPS (Frames Per Second), 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p at 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 240 FPS and 4K at 30 FPS.

No, but the Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

On the front, it packs an 8MP with 1.12 μm pixel size, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Fixed focus, and an 84-degree field of view. It supports full HD 1080p at 30 FPS , HD 720p at 30 FpS and 480p at 30 FPS.

