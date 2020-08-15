Google Search to offer Covid-19 related safe travel plans, hotels stay and more features

Due to the widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in March, almost all countries imposed travel ban not just globally but also internally to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection. Except for some regions, most of them are gradually lifting the restrictions. But, people are still wary of traveling outside unless it is necessary.

Google is now offering details on hotels, flights, or things to do with Covid-19 travel advisory or restrictions placed at the destination. It is also introducing driving alerts to notify the user about Covid-19 checkpoints and restrictions along the route in Google Maps.



Google Maps offer Covid-19 related alerts for driving. Credit: Google



Also, when the user goes to the google.com/travel and taps on a trip or search of information on accommodation, transportation, and other things, users will now get trendlines for hotel and flight availability. Links to additional local resources, including the number of Covid-19 cases in the destination

Furthermore, it will bring top results on hotels with additional information such as a zero cancellation charge option. This is a welcome move and helps the user make an informed decision and also most importantly save hard-earned money when faced with some exigencies and get forced to cancel pre-planned travel.



Google search offers a new filter on Hotel selection with the free cancellation policy. Credit: Google



"The uncertainty of COVID-19 makes it hard to navigate travel decisions. We’ll continue to share the most relevant information so you can make informed decisions and travel safely when the time comes," said Richard Holden, vice president, product management, Travel, Google.

