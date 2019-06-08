GoT author's video game "Elden Ring" leaks ahead of E3

Varun HK
Varun HK
  Jun 08 2019
  • updated: Jun 08 2019, 08:17am ist

Ahead of E3 2019, which starts tonight, the first piece of art for the rumoured game by G.R.R. Martin, author of the books that became Game of Thrones, has leaked online.

The game is titled "Elden Ring" and is expected to launch for the PS4, Xbox One and PC. Not much else is known apart from it developed by FromSoftware and being a collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki of Dark Souls fame and Martin.

 

 

The game is likely to feature during Microsoft's E3 briefing, which takes place on June 10 at 1:30 AM IST.

