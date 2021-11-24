Government's cryptocurrency ban plan sparks Twitter meme fest

The central government is set to introduce a bill in the Winter Session of the Parliament, which seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India.
The bill, if passed, would effectively ban citizens in India from transacting in most cryptocurrencies.
Also Read | Cryptocurrency bill: All you need to know
The news sparked panic among investors, which led the crypto market to crash on Wednesday. However, it also led to netizens sharing hilarious memes on Twitter.
Here take a look at some of them:
Some Twitter users were disheratened
People who invested in Crypto#cryptoban pic.twitter.com/6BWznWwWcs
— Sanskar Gupta (@sanskar10136) November 24, 2021
Other masked their saddness by relating to Phir Hera Pheri
#cryptoban #CryptocurrencyNews
Crypto Investors Today pic.twitter.com/JUvzPUi9Nf
— Tech Hammer (@TheTechHammer) November 24, 2021
#cryptocurrecy #cryptoban
Me buying at dip and it dips further pic.twitter.com/AGs1LwQuBp
— Bharat Sharma (@son_ofsharmaji) November 24, 2021
Many users drew parallels to when the Chinese govt decided to ban crypto
#CoinDCX #WazirX
Indian investors makin panic over ban of crypto.
Meanwhile CHINESE CRYPTO inveators pic.twitter.com/rEjmCQD3Ue
— Harsh Patel (@HarshPa69110919) November 24, 2021
Some highlighted the plight of crypto owners who were panicked and unsure of how to react
cryptocurrency owners right now #cryptocurrecy #CoinDCX #cryptocurrencies pic.twitter.com/3Eo3DI7gpH
— @KT🦋 (@_KaumudiTiwari) November 23, 2021
#cryptoban #cryptocurrecy #CoinDCX
Indian Crypto holders right now: pic.twitter.com/V8gNmxgtss
— Udayan Parasar (@parasarudayan) November 24, 2021
Many highlighted the feeling of crypto apps
Crypto apps to #india govt. right now :#WazirX #cryptocurrecy #CoinDCX 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yYeMLD84Ec
— Harshad Bhalekar (@harshad_17) November 23, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China
Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history
Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines
'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?
Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur
How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt
DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs
Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains