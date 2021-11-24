Govt's crypto ban plan sparks Twitter meme fest

Government's cryptocurrency ban plan sparks Twitter meme fest

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 24 2021, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 23:04 ist
Netizens share hilarious memes after crypto ban bill. Credit: Twitter/aligzubair07 and Reuters Photo

The central government is set to introduce a bill in the Winter Session of the Parliament, which seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India.

The bill, if passed, would effectively ban citizens in India from transacting in most cryptocurrencies.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency bill: All you need to know

The news sparked panic among investors, which led the crypto market to crash on Wednesday. However, it also led to netizens sharing hilarious memes on Twitter.

Here take a look at some of them:

Some Twitter users were disheratened

Other masked their saddness by relating to Phir Hera Pheri 

Many users drew parallels to when the Chinese govt decided to ban crypto 

Some highlighted the plight of crypto owners who were panicked and unsure of how to react

Many highlighted the feeling of crypto apps

